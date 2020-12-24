Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share big news

TV presenter Stacey Solomon has announced she and actor partner Joe Swash are engaged (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Stacey Solomon has announced she and actor partner Joe Swash are engaged.

Solomon, 31, shared the news on Instagram, beaming in a picture showing off her diamond ring.

“To the moon and back bub. I have no words,” she captioned the post.

In her Instagram Stories, she revealed Swash popped the question during a walk in the woods on Christmas Eve.

The couple’s celebrity friends sent their congratulations.

Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes commented: “Absolutely buzzing.”

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke wrote: “Soooooooo happy for you !!!!!!!!!!”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Ashley Banjo said: “Congrats you two.”

And Love Island star Maura Higgins said: “CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH.”

X Factor star Solomon and EastEnders actor Swash have been dating since 2015. They are both former winners of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller on the long-running BBC soap, have a one-year-old son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships while Swash has another son.

PA Media