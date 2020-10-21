Stacey Dooley responds to ‘cruel comments’ about new presenting job

Stacey Dooley has hit back at “cruel” and “unkind” trolls who have criticised her new presenting job.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion and documentary maker will host a BBC One show featuring honest and “imposter” homeowners.

This Is MY House has been co-created by DJ and former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon.

Reading some of the unnecessarily cruel comments re my new gig.



I got the same criticism doing strictly and Glow up.



I did well on strictly and Glow up went on to be a global series, that was recommissioned and Netflix took.



I donât know why this platform is so unkind.. — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) October 21, 2020

The primetime series will see four people walk into a home and declare that they own the property, with only one of them telling the truth.

A team of celebrity judges will have to work out who is the honest homeowner.

Dooley previously announced she will not take part in the third series of BBC Three make-up competition Glow Up.

– This Is MY House will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year.

PA Media