Stacey Dooley: My boyfriend wasn’t jealous of Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has denied her boyfriend was jealous of her partnership with Kevin Clifton on the show – saying the personal trainer was a “dream”.

The TV presenter, 31, lives with boyfriend Sam Tucknott in Brighton.

“The truth is Kevin and I are brilliant friends and he’ll be my pal for life, and Sam was probably the most supportive he has ever been,” she told The Times.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley (Guy Levy/PA)

“When I first got the gig he was just so made up. He was dancing round our living room.

“And every week he’d say, ‘Listen to Kevin. Kevin knows best’. He was a dream.”

She said of her relationship with her former personal trainer: “We kind of hung out for a while and were pally. I remember first seeing him and thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s so handsome’.”

But when she first joined Strictly his advice was: “Keep going, and don’t throw up,” because: “I was very unfit.”

Dooley and Clifton beat runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to the Strictly glitterball.

