Stacey Dooley meets women facing life in prison in new documentary

Stacey Dooley comes face-to-face with women facing life sentences in prison in a new BBC Two documentary.

The presenter meets inmates at the Iowa Correctional Institution For Women in the US, which seeks to treat prisoners in a humane way even if they have been convicted of heinous crimes.

Dooley interviews a number of prisoners at the facility about how they ended up there and what their experiences inside are like.

The programme follows Judy White, who is serving a life sentence for murder after she recommended a hit man to a friend who wanted to kill her husband.

White, who has been in a relationship with a fellow inmate for 30 years, is fighting for an early release so she can be reunited with her children.

Dooley also meets Barbara Pasa, who has recently been jailed after being found guilty of murdering her husband after she took out life insurance out for him.

In the documentary, Dooley speaks to her about coming to terms with her conviction, which she maintains was a mistake, and the breakdown in her relationship with her children.

Dooley also speaks to Sheryl Dahm, the warden of the prison, about her controversial approach to running the jail.

Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers airs on BBC Two on Sunday at 9pm.

PA Media