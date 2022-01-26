Stacey Dooley: Anybody can be stalked, anybody can be a stalker (Ian West/ PA)

Stacey Dooley says her new documentary helped her realise that “anyone can be stalked and anybody can be a stalker”.

The TV presenter said stalking was “much more common than I had anticipated”, but it was important to try and to understand the mindset of perpetrators.

Speaking about the programme, titled Stalkers, on the One Show she said: “It’s much more common than I had anticipated.

"I think hating the perpetrators and hating what they're doing alone, isn't helpful."



“I think when you look at the statistics it’s one in five women and one in 10 men will be stalked. It’s bonkers.

“I feel like a couple of years ago we tended to associate it with someone who is public facing but actually anybody can be stalked and anybody can become a stalker”.

As well as victims, Dooley speaks to stalking perpetrators in her documentary and says it is “not helpful” to simply hate them and their actions.

“I think it’s really important to try and hear from perpetrators,” she said.

“Because instinctively you despise what they’re doing, you want to make sure the survivors are prioritised but I think hating the perpetrators and hating what they’re doing alone is not helpful.

“You need to try to comprehend what is going on in their minds to try and ultimately make sure that this doesn’t continue.

“I wonder if that feels a bit radical to some people but I think it is probably necessary”.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers is available now on BBC iPlayer.