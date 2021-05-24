Spitting Image heading to Germany for special series

The creators of Spitting Image will take aim at chancellor Angela Merkel and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a special German series.

The satirical comedy puppet show is being adapted for Sky Germany following its successful reboot on streaming service BritBox.

New topical local sketches, written by German comedy writers, will be filmed in the UK-based Spitting Image studio closer to transmission.

These will feature in a 50/50 mix with international-leaning content from the English show, redubbed in German.

Domestic TV stars including presenter Barbara Schoneberger and athletes including footballer Thomas Muller face a lampooning, as do a number of European politicians.

With the German federal elections approaching, puppets of Armin Laschet, Markus Soder and Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz are in production.

Since relaunching in 2020, Spitting Image has earned more than 200 million views globally and three number one trending videos on YouTube.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head the show’s creative team, while Jeff Westbrook, whose credits include The Simpsons and Futurama, joined as showrunner.

Law said: “Unlike Boris Johnson, I’m delighted that Spitting Image is working in collaboration with Sky Deutschland.

“The puppets are terribly excited and very busy perfecting their German.

“The show probably won’t be about Brexit, the World Cup or motorways, but who knows… you can never be too sure about Spitting Image.”

Christian Asanger, vice-president of entertainment at Sky Deutschland, said: “Spitting Image is a cult show. With the world’s first local version of this successful British format, we are adding another innovative Sky Original to our comedy portfolio.

“Whether a scientist, sportsman or TV star – German celebrities will soon be shivering in front of Spitting Image and, in keeping with the Bundestag elections in September, German political figures will also get their money’s worth.”

As part of the deal, series one of Spitting Image will also be revoiced in German.

Spitting Image will return this autumn.

