Speeches, pooches and cuddly toys: the many sides of President Michael D Higgins at 80

On my first trip outside my 5k limit in four months I’m stopped at a checkpoint on Victoria Quay. A guard asks me the purpose of my journey. I’m going to Áras an Uachtaráin, I say, to do an interview. A job interview is it, he says? Good luck.

It’s kind, but in fact, it’s a different sort of interview. I’m going to talk to President Michael D Higgins on the occasion of his new book, Reclaiming the European Street (Lilliput Press), a collection of speeches on Europe and the European Union, publication of which coincides with his 80th birthday, today, April 18.

Reclaiming the European Street contains essays and thoughts on everything from the relationships between Ireland and Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, to the Great Flu of 1918/19, trade unions and a fascinating piece on ‘The Idea of Home.’ It is animated throughout by a coherent series of convictions that the President returns to again and again – big ideas around the need for action on climate change, inclusion, equality, migration, the pernicious effect of what he calls “unaccountable capital” on our society and democracy.

His writing is admirably simple and direct, but the ideas are subtle, often complex, drawing on deep reserves of Irish and European historical and cultural background. It is the exact opposite of the current trend for over simplifying politics and social affairs. Does he worry that readers will struggle with the more complex ideas?

“Sometimes,” he says, “but that’s the challenge of the thing. It’s a risk you take, but it’s a risk that you have to take. There is nothing beyond people if it is put right, and there is nothing so complex that it should be deprived of people.”

He digresses then, to talk about performance. “So much of my life has been spent with performers, including my great partner in my life, Sabina Coyne. If you have been speaking in public for as long as I have, you know when you are connected to something that has been important to you but is now becoming important to others. You know when it’s working. And you cannot do that without taking the risk.”

This kind of digression happens often, through what is a long and exhilarating conversation, one that goes in many directions and takes in many references, including Ibsen, Aristotle, Plato, Richard Kearney and more, and the various phases of Mr Higgins’s life: as a politician, poet, sociologist, academic, broadcaster, as well as President of Ireland from 2011, re-elected in an exuberant victory in 2018.

And yet, open to digressions as Mr Higgins is, he also has a great ability to come right back to where we began, with a pithy, often very funny endnote that is both a full-stop and, sometimes, a punchline.

He is funnier than I expected from watching him in his official roles, with a clever eye and ear for an apt quote. — “I think it was Harry Truman said ‘I’m damned if the truth can ever catch up with a good lie,’” he says with a laugh, as we discuss fake news and social media – and has a great deal of charm.

“I promise you that I will not distract you after this…” he says at one point, after we have taken a conversational tour around the books his mother used to read. — “I remember all of Annie MP Smithson’s books as they came out. There were always heroes of Spanish appearance, with silk shirts, rescuing people from a fate worse than death…” And later again, “I mustn’t get distracted from what you want to ask me.” In fact, the detours are far more interesting than my questions.

In between, he is willing to talk about himself, to a degree, and to a purpose; that of positive example: “The only reason I feel like doing it [talking about his backstory] is to emphasise to younger people there were so many points along my life where arriving where I am now would have been regarded as a total impossibility.”

His journey, as he tells it, as well as being an example of what is possible, is in its way, the story of Ireland in the second half of the 20th century.

Michael D Higgins was born in Limerick, in 1941, the third of four children. His father, John, from a family of 10, fought, along with brothers and sisters, in the War of Independence. He summarises: “My uncle joins the national army after Independence. My father is on the other side of the Civil War and he spends 1923 in the Curragh. He spends years afterwards applying for a pension, which is denied him. He got it eventually. He died in 1964; I think he must have got it about 1960.”

He skilfully relates the socio-economic landscape of the time to his personal history, and allows his understanding of the former to be influenced by the latter.

“I have spent a great deal of time dealing with memory,” he says, when I ask about specific memories from childhood. “Dealing with how it is to be approached: the burden of memory, the importance of memory, the dangers of memory, the uses of memory and so on. I have to recognise that there are significant events that form my own approach.

“I can remember the 15th of August 1946. I’m five years old, my brother is four years old. My father is ill, and my mother has four children. My twin sisters are just under seven and we’re in a housing situation… My father’s business has been fading, heading for collapse. We’ve moved out of the house, we’ve moved out of flats. My sisters were the people who really carried the burden of all of that. We’ve gone to, altogether, maybe 10 or 12 different locations in Limerick, but on that day, my aunt and uncle — kind people; my uncle is about 60, his sister, Kathleen, a few years younger — and we’re brought off to County Clare to be reared by my uncle and aunt. It is a kind experience.

“At this stage they’re active. The house is one room slated and two rooms thatched. It isn’t in too bad a shape although there’s a problem with the thatch. All the tasks of agriculture are exciting to a young person.” That he is reliving those moments is without doubt.

“In the following years, occasionally I would go into Limerick to meet my father and mother and sisters. My sister, who is now 82, has talked to me not so long ago about it, and she said it was supposed to be a temporary arrangement and it became… [long term] and that was hard.”

He didn’t go to primary school — Ballycar National School in Clare –“until I was seven but I was able to read by then. I learned to read mostly from the newspapers.”

After school, he worked first in a factory, and then got a position in the ESB in Galway — “a Grade Eight Clerk position.” His wages were “six pounds 14 and tuppence a week,” of which he spent “three pounds ten on digs and I sent a pound a week home.”

Later, he took the decision to go to university, to UCG, where he was auditor of the Literary and Debating Society, and President of the Student’s Union. “I got a loan of £200, and I remember writing to my mother who was horrified that I was giving up my safe, permanent job.”

It seems clear that he has always felt the duty and responsibility of the education he got, that others in his family didn’t get — the unfairness of that, the responsibility of that. “I was the only member of my family who had the opportunities,” he says, describing how his twin sisters emigrated to England aged 20: “They worked for British Rail, because British Rail paid for your fare and your accommodation if you worked in their cafeterias.

“It would be wrong to erase this from my experience,” he says. “It would be wrong to let it dominate, which it doesn’t — I hope it doesn’t — but at the same time it has given me an insight…”

Later, he adds; “I think my mother made a big mistake in one respect, which is that at the end of the long movement of flats and other things in Limerick, they are awarded a council house in Limerick. She gives that up to come out to the country and I think that’s a mistake on her part. But I have a strong suspicion that it’s on the basis of pursuing some version of respectability.”

At UCG, he initially joined Fianna Fáil but soon switched to Labour. He stood as a candidate in the 1969 and 1973 general elections, without success, but was appointed to the Seanad in 1973 by Liam Cosgrave and first elected a TD in 1981.

His political roots lie in the marches and demonstrations of the 1960s and 1970s, driven by a profound belief in human rights and equality. He was active on issues such as equal pay for women, the rights of people with disabilities, opposition to the eighth amendment, human rights abuses in El Salvador and Nicaragua, and I think I detect a degree of understanding when he says, of the nightly riots in the North of Ireland, “Part of being a youngster is self-expression, seeking esteem in some ways.”

He then adds firmly, “anyone who takes advantage of these has a lot to answer for.”

He is just as critical of the thinking that has got us to this point: “No one, in my view, and I don’t care who knows it, no one can justify separate education of Protestant and Catholic children in Northern Ireland. How can you say you have achieved peace if you have boundary walls between communities?”

I ask how have the successive lockdowns been for him in the Áras. Busy, it turns out.

“I think I’ve given 90 different broadcasts during Covid.” The day before we speak, on International Traveller and Roma Day, he spoke about the many challenges facing these groups, saying, “The bitter fruits of a failure of State policy are manifold, where it existed.”

When I mention one of his opponents in the 2018 Presidential election who ran on what was basically an anti-Traveller platform, he both acknowledges, and dismisses, his efforts: “Whipping up antagonism towards people who are trying to manage their existence down in Tipperary…”

He has also been working on the ‘Machnamh 100’ series of Centenary Reflections. “I’m going to give six seminars in all. The next one is on hope, class and gender in the struggle for Irish independence.”

And he has been working on his own writing: “I’m writing a long poem at the moment, and I wrote two bits of it. I finished a tribute I wrote to [singer and trade union activist] Mary McPartland, and I’m happy with the way that worked. It’s called Of Saturdays Made Holy. It was about all the great demonstrations that were always on Saturdays — about going down and getting the banners ready, the anticipation of waiting for the speech, the wrapping up of the thing…”

Has it been easy to get the work done? “I’m very much on my own here at night for the moment, from about five o’clock. That’s when I get the outside reading done. You should see the state of my study,” he says with a laugh, “I’m always working on three or four books at the one time, I move between them.” Later, I get a glimpse of the study — it’s certainly piled high with books and papers, in what I suspect is a very organised kind of chaos.

How has public-life-by-Zoom been? “We manage,” he says. “But I’m looking forward very much to going back to my mass audiences,” he laughs.

He has received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with a date set for the second. So what is he looking forward to most, when life returns to normal?

“Oh, it’s meeting the public, without a doubt. And let nobody tell me that my going to a soccer match on a Friday night, which I was doing regularly, is the same as watching it on television. It most certainly is not. And then we have some personal things as well. We have one granddaughter — my son John and his wife Eva have a baby; she’s 16 months now, and they live in Wicklow, so Sabina and myself are looking forward to being able to meet our children and our grandchild. And the end of the 5km thing probably enables me to get to the sea.”

Does he miss the sea? “I do. I’ll go for a walk here, I can walk two miles around the periphery, with the dogs, but I often think of people in a flat with children, or children with any needs, special needs, they are the people who it’s been hardest on.”

For all that he acknowledges how tough Covid and the pandemic have been — at one point mischievously referencing “what I call the C-word, which I don’t use anymore: cocooning” — he is also clear about what needs to happen next.

“I could put it very straight and strong to you — I think there’s a real problem about the economic discourse. You had the 2008 crash, you had it handled with an austerity that was very hard on people. The austerity theorists haven’t gone away — they are lurking in the bushes. In exactly the same way as after World War II you couldn’t really talk about the repayment of the war debt — in fact it’s only in the last 10 years that Britain paid the last instalment to the United States — what has been spent in response to getting us through Covid has to be seen, not as an exhausted expense, but as a form of investment.”

He talks with great affection of the different phases of his life so far, starting with the early days in Galway.

“I loved that part of my life — most of the friends I had were people involved with the performing arts. And I must say I enjoyed every lecture I gave – I loved university teaching.

“When I think of the Labour party, I was a counsellor, a mayor, a chairman, I was president of the Labour party, their spokesperson on Foreign Affairs. I was on the first committee against apartheid — I was looking at it recently on Reeling in the Years... they didn’t show that it poured rain on the day of our biggest [demonstration]… The rain was pouring down and I was there with Noel Browne who had a little sign saying ‘Boks Go Home’ [of the Sprinkboks, South African’s rugby union team]. People now say wasn’t it all great — but at the time people were furious with us. The idea that you’re mixing sport and politics…

“People have no idea what it was like. Sabina coming with me, going on these protests, with the children.” Mentions of Sabina are frequent and full of admiration. Of poetry, he says “she has an extraordinary talent that I haven’t at all, she must know a thousand songs and poems. You give the first line of something, and she can do the whole of the thing. Her mother was the same. Her mother was wonderful. She knew all the stars. I remember bringing something down to her, wrapped in newspaper — she’d read the paper before she’d look at what was inside. There are touches of seanachaí in that.”

He talks of the friends he has lost — including playwright Tom Murphy, Mary McPartland, and “my dear, dear friend I think of every day, every week, Sally O’Neill Sanchez of Trócaire” — but in general he is more inclined, I suspect, to look forward than back.

He has many plans for the next few years — “I want to finish off my ‘Machnamh’ series. I’m going to continue with this discussion on social Europe and in particular the economic and monetary side of it. I want to do a bit more on the work I have been doing in relation to migration” — but is happy, for now, and briefly, to pause and take stock. “[These are some of the things] I’ve spent about half a century doing,” he says at the end of our conversation, “and it has been wonderful. It’s a great privilege.

“It is my hope that people shouldn’t regard any background as prohibiting them from aspiring to do these things. And that’s the only thing I’m interested in. Too many people are writing too many people’s aspirations off.”

Not on his watch.

