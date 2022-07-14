Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together.

A representative for the couple told People: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2019 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Game Of Thrones actress Turner, 26, confirmed she and her pop star husband, 32, were expecting their second child together during a May interview with Elle UK.

It came after she showed off her growing bump on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and Turner later admitted she wished it had been kept private.

The British star is best known for portraying Sansa Stark in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic.

Jonas formed the chart-topping group the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick.