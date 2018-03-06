Entertainment

Sophie Thompson makes Coronation Street debut as clairvoyant Rosemary

She will bring shocking news for Gail and Audrey.

Sophie Thompson has also appeared in Detectorists, Bounty Hunters and Inside No 9 (Mark Bruce/ITV)
First-look pictures of Harry Potter star Sophie Thompson’s debut in Coronation Street show her as clairvoyant Rosemary.

The medium arrives on the cobbles to tell Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) that not only is she in contact with her dead husband Alf, but she also has a message for Audrey’s daughter Gail (Helen Worth) from her dead husbands.

Despite reservations from her daughter and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), who tell her Rosemary is a fake, Audrey is convinced she is the real thing and makes a booking with her.

Thompson, who played Mafalda Hopkirk in the Harry Potter films, has also appeared in Detectorists, Bounty Hunters and Inside No 9.

She will make her debut on the soap on ITV on March 12.

