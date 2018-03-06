Sophie Thompson makes Coronation Street debut as clairvoyant Rosemary

The medium arrives on the cobbles to tell Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) that not only is she in contact with her dead husband Alf, but she also has a message for Audrey’s daughter Gail (Helen Worth) from her dead husbands.

Despite reservations from her daughter and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), who tell her Rosemary is a fake, Audrey is convinced she is the real thing and makes a booking with her.

Thompson, who played Mafalda Hopkirk in the Harry Potter films, has also appeared in Detectorists, Bounty Hunters and Inside No 9.