Sonny Jay says he is ‘surprised’ to find himself in the Dancing On Ice final

Sonny Jay has said he is “surprised” to be competing in the Dancing On Ice final.

The radio DJ will come up against former athlete Colin Jackson and actress Faye Brookes on Sunday in a bid to be crowned as the champion of the ITV celebrity skating competition.

“Any job I accept to do I always want to do the best I can,” Jay said.

Sonny Jay (Ian West/PA)

Sonny Jay (Ian West/PA)

“I always just wanted to improve and come back each week and say if I get to skate again I get to skate again – great.

“There was never any point where I thought, oh I’m going to make it to the final, but I always had this dream.

“This dream of, wouldn’t it be great if I actually made it to the final, and it’s no longer a dream, I’m actually here.

“It’s mad but I feel like I’ve already won. I won getting to the semi-final in my eyes.”

He added he “surprised” himself by getting to the final.

Brookes revealed she is recreating her Swan Lake routine from earlier in the series, which she performed with her former partner Hamish Gaman, who had to withdraw from the competition through injury.

Faye Brookes (Ian West/PA)

Faye Brookes (Ian West/PA)

“I am now recreating Swan Lake with Matt [Evers] so that’s kind of new as it will now have the Matt and Faye stamp,” she said.

“With all due respect to Hamish, we didn’t want to copy his choreography so we have taken inspiration and done our own choreography.

“We’ll still have elements but it will definitely be a Faye and Matt piece.”

Jackson said taking part in Dancing On Ice has been a “phenomenal” experience.

Colin Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

Colin Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s given me something to do and something to achieve,” he said.

“When you set yourself a target it’s lovely to be able to do that.

“It’s been tricky for everybody this year so I think I was really fortunate that I had this opportunity to learn a brand new skill.

“It’s a skill I’ll use forever now, I don’t think I’ll stop skating.”

The final of Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.

