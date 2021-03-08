Sonny Jay reflects on ’emotional’ Dancing On Ice tribute to his late friend

Sonny Jay is heading into the Dancing On Ice final (Ian West/PA)

Sonny Jay has said performing a Dancing On Ice routine in tribute to his late friend was an “emotional” experience.

The Capital Radio DJ skated to Sweet Disposition on Sunday in a performance he dedicated to Joe Lyons.

The radio producer, who also worked at Capital Radio, died last year.

Jay, 27, told the PA news agency he chose The Temper Trap song because it was played at his friend’s funeral.

“I thought it’d be a nice tip of the hat to be able to do that and do it for him, really,” he said.

Jay said performing the routine was “so emotional” and the fact he was doing it in tribute to his friend gave him an “extra push” to make the dance as good as possible.

Jay will compete against former athlete Colin Jackson and soap actress Faye Brookes on Sunday in a bid to be crowned champion.

He said he has a “big week ahead”.

“There’s a lot of training, there’s a lot of filming, there’s a lot of everything else going on,” he said.

“I’ve got to learn new routines and stuff, but I’m so excited for it and it’s just made all the last five or six months that we have been training just so worth it.”

Jay narrowly missed out on a perfect score at the weekend after being awarded 9.5 by each of the judges.

“I would obviously love a 10,” he said.

“I think it will be a bit of a box tick if I get one.”

Jay said he had been “lucky” not to have had to withdraw from the programme through injury or illness.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound previously had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and actor Jason Donovan had to pull out due to injury.

The final was subsequently moved forward by a week.

Jay said: “It’s been, I guess, a difficult year for the show and I have been so, so lucky that, touch wood, I have made it this far and I have not had anything that has taken me out.”

Rapper Lady Leshurr was eliminated during Sunday’s semi-final.

The final of Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sunday at 6pm.

