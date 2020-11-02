Song for peace to have Remembrance Sunday broadcast

A song created to unite people during the pandemic will have a special performance during Remembrance Sunday.

Launched by Aberdeen University lecturer Neil McLennan and Scottish fiddler Thoren Ferguson, iSing4Peace hopes to spread a message of goodwill throughout the world.

Singer-songwriter Fiona Kennedy will lead a global chorus for the performance on Remembrance Sunday.

Sir Willard White is joining a military wives’ choir, an 82-year-old services veteran, an NHS doctor and hundreds across the world as part of the chorus.

Kennedy’s version of Stronger For The Storm will premiere on Classic FM on Remembrance Sunday.

She said: “It is wonderful to see the range of recordings coming in to iSing4Peace from all over the world.

“At a time when it is important to remember what unites us, rather than what divides us, it is heartening to hear so many people coming together through the world’s universal language, music.”

It is hoped the song will bring people together at a time when social distancing and isolation have affected so many.

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singer Lorna Alexander said “Music has been proven to help release feelgood endorphins and helps with memory and lifts the mood. All of our ladies have said that often after coming to choir they feel lifted and ready to tackle the rest of the week, whatever it holds.

The song is beautiful and reflective and a lovely way to feel part of the wider remembrance commemorations Lorna Alexander

“The lockdown brought about by Covid-19 has meant that we have had to change how we operate. We haven’t all met in person since March and, like everyone, we are finding it hard.

“The cancellation of our events has also meant that the support we bring to others has had to go on hold.

“It was with this in mind that we were excited to read about the #iSing4peace project. A chance for us to support a project that benefits the military and do what we love to do, singing.

“The song is beautiful and reflective and a lovely way to feel part of the wider remembrance commemorations whilst benefiting the military community, and we can’t wait to hear everyone’s contributions alongside the beautiful voice of Fiona Kennedy.”

Sir Willard also spoke about the ability of music to bring people together in difficult times.

He said: “Music is a very important and strong language for communication. One of the wonderful things about music is that it touches emotion immediately.

“Each tone that is uttered or played on an instrument strikes up a memory in each person.”

PA Media