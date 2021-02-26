Social media sensation Michael Fry on sending up Twink and the McGregors, and why he's 'terrified of ever meeting' Aiden Gillen

It all started, as he explains, simply because he was bored. In 2018, Michael Fry was living in Coleraine, working for Tourism Ireland, and had no car to go anywhere once he clocked out of his day job. “So I was in this cycle of just going home after work and going to my room, and I had to find ways to entertain myself,” the 27-year-old explains. “And one of those ways was using music. And through that — because I was using music software and I was able to duet with myself — I kind of figured out: ‘Oh... I can have a conversation with myself, too.’”

Less than three years later, Meath native Fry is a burgeoning star of the Irish comedy scene, thanks to his hilarious sketches and songs lampooning some well-known names, many of which have gone viral on social media.

Those early skits — the conversations with himself, where he would do Newstalk-style talk-radio interviews with a variety of real-life and fictional characters — set the wheels in motion on a serious career in comedy. These days, thanks to his expansion into the realm of musical funnies (more on that later), he is gaining social media followers by the thousands and attracting celebrity fans from near and far. On the morning we talk, Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Hazel Chu, thanked him for “keeping this house going during Covid”. Hugh Grant has retweeted him. Richard Osman has given him the seal of approval. Comedian Kevin Bridges is an admirer. “I put up a few of those radio skits on Twitter; people like Blindboy saw it, and it just really kicked off then,” he says. “When I started doing them, I had about 460 followers; fast-forward to today, and I think I have around 74,000. So yeah,” he chuckles, “it’s been kind of wild.”

Fry — whose real name is Matthew Dinneen — adopted his comedic alias after those early sketches began to take off and he was still living in the North. His social media handle, @BigDirtyFry, has been in operation since around 2017 as it was initially “just a phrase I’d been using a lot”.

“Once the videos kicked off, I had to have a clear separation between my work and my personal account because you’re dealing with a lot of different stakeholders and different traditions and things like that — so I didn’t want to be caught making fun of a certain group or a certain politician. I was using ‘Michael’ in all the videos because it’s just a very common name. I kind of wish I’d picked something cooler than that now,” he laughs, “but I’m stuck with Michael Fry.”

In the past year, Fry’s stock has grown exponentially. You may have seen some of his sketches on Twitter; his most recent viral video involved a musical rendition of the infamous Handforth Parish Council kerfuffle. Maybe his take on Paul Gogarty’s notorious “F**k you, Deputy Stagg” rant or Twink’s “Zip up your mickey” voicemail was sent around your family WhatsApp group. Like his fellow Irish social media comedy sensations Darren Conway and Killian Sundermann, he has capitalised on Covid to fill the funny gaps in the endless “doomscrolling” of news that we are all guilty of.

“I think I owe a lot of my success to Covid, to be very honest,” he admits. “I wasn’t commuting large distances and I had the time to do stuff in the evenings when I was living in London last year, so it’s really helped my productivity. And because everyone’s been online during the pandemic, they’re looking for online creators to fill the gaps that were there — at least in terms of television production in the early lockdowns.”

It was in early 2020 that he inadvertently hit upon the idea of combining his comedy sketches with his love of music. He initially experimented with humorous versions of cheesy pop songs in a po-faced indie-band style (Vengaboys’ Boom Boom Boom Boom!! as performed by The xx was either a highlight or a lowlight, depending on where you stand). At one point, he drolly remixed a Lorde song with the EastEnders theme tune, leading one Instagram follower to joke, “You need to be locked up in prison for a VERY long time.” However, it was his idea of setting viral memes, moments from pop culture or (in)famous voicemails to original music — with accompanying videos where he plays every member of a pretentious fictional indie band — that really caught the public’s imagination.

“I started doing The xx stuff because I just thought it was a funny thing to do, and then I started veering into other music stuff; I did a rap segment for one of the radio sketches, and I did a Christmas song, and that did well,” he nods. “So I started thinking, ‘What if I actually released music?’ I started playing around with stuff, but I couldn’t think of lyrics; I find it really hard to not take the piss and to be sincere. I had the Aoife McGregor voicenote [Conor McGregor’s sister’s notorious rant to her ex-dog groomer] transcribed on my phone, because I’d done an Aidan Gillen impression of it months earlier. So I thought, ‘Oh, this might be funny if I smashed these two together’ — and it just worked.”

Fry is drawn to sketches over other forms of comedy because he likes “being characters”, he says. “I’m rarely myself in any of the videos. I’ve never done stand-up because I have stage fright, and I’ve never performed live or anything like that, because it terrifies me,” he chuckles. “I really like the idea of telling a short story, and leaving things open. [The sketches] are always just a snippet of conversation or a snippet of a show; I like the idea of showing just a little bit, to imply that there’s way more to it than you’ve seen.”

He was not born with the performance gene, he admits, explaining that his childhood growing up in Navan was “very ordinary”. He did, however, have a natural aptitude for accents and impersonations — something which came in handy on his regular parodies of actor Aidan Gillen’s infamously inconsistent accent on Game of Thrones. “Both of my parents have very distinctive accents — my mother’s from Donegal and my dad’s from Manchester,” he reveals, “so me and my brothers were all able to do those two very different accents, and a whole range in between that.”

Comedian Michael Fry pictured for Weekend magazine. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

Comedian Michael Fry pictured for Weekend magazine. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

Nor was he the class clown in school, and his musical apprenticeship was limited to a doomed spell in stage school as a child (“I couldn’t dance, so I was never picked for anything”) and a brief stint in a synth-pop duo during his college years. Yet while Fry’s original “indie band” songs may be intended as a vehicle for laughs, most of them are incredibly catchy; you might find yourself humming lines like “I hope you and your b*stard and your wh*re rot in hell” from Zip Up Your Mickey, or Making Me a Gemini from his send-up of Nadine Coyle’s infamous fib about her age on Popstars. There are an increasing number of calls from fans for a compilation album of his satirical work, but Fry says he would love to do something with his natural talent for writing an earworm.

“Lyrics are the problem. It’s the actual sincerity of putting something out that isn’t taking the piss that I think I’d have trouble with,” he admits, laughing. “But I’m definitely capable of writing a good hook. I’d love to do the Eurovision or something like that — that’d totally suit me down to the ground.”

Fry spent most of last year living in London but returned home to Navan in November when the opportunity arose to write for an end-of-year programme on RTÉ. He had been steadily gaining traction throughout the year, but his recent successes — his Come Dine with Me [“What a sad little life, Jane”] and Handforth Parish Council videos — have seen huge leaps in UK followers. The latter, in particular, has proved hugely successful, earning various nods on UK radio stations and even a mention on BBC Breakfast, where it was played to the video’s star, Jackie Weaver, herself. Fry, aware of how quickly things move on the internet, turned the video around in less than 24 hours.

“I was doing some other shoot for a commercial and when I looked at my phone later, I’d been tagged 20 or 30 times in this 30-second clip of Handforth Parish Council,” he explains. “I thought ‘Right, I need to turn this around quickly, because it’ll probably only be relevant for two days.’ I just went furiously at it, and I managed to get it up by 8pm the next day. It seemed to do really well — and I’m quite proud of how the music turned out, because I’d spent so much longer on other songs that didn’t sound as nice as that one.” He jokes about being upstaged by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed an original song in Jackie Weaver’s honour. “No disrespect to him, but I was like, ‘I got there first.’”

He has revelled in poking fun at various Irish celebrities and wannabe celebrities, but there is always the fact that Ireland is a small country and it’s inevitable that he will encounter some of the objects of his good-humoured ridiculing.

“Paul Gogarty has seen my F**k You, Deputy Stagg video — and he liked it,” he reveals, laughing. “And Tony McGregor put my song on his Instagram. I think people understand that it’s a joke and it’s just a bit of craic, that I don’t actually mean to get at anybody. But Aidan Gillen I’m absolutely terrified of ever meeting,” he adds, only half-joking. “I’ve a feeling he has seen what I’ve done of him, but he’s not been in touch. I don’t think he has social media, so the jury’s out whether I’ll be well-received if I do ever meet him on the street. No lawsuits yet. We’ll see, though.”

While many industries and career paths have taken a blow due to Covid, Fry’s star continues to ascend — but he is understandably not keen on being known as a “Twitter comedian” forever and hopes to transfer his online success to the real world. That may mean conquering his stage fright and taking Big Dirty Fry on the road.

“I’m talking to a lot of different people about different things — so whether that’s TV or live shows, it’s kind of all up in the air at the moment. I’ve a lot of options open to me, but I’m trying to move slowly enough so I don’t make the wrong decision. It is a little bit daunting to think that once this is all over, people are going to expect that — and I’m going to have to do something with it, otherwise it’ll fizzle out. I’d like this to be my living, so I’ll have to do live stuff or something else. It’s just finding something that can move me in the right direction.”

The ultimate dream, he says, would be to have his own TV sketch show or to be a regular name on panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats or Mock the Week. Until then, he’ll keep plugging away, trying his best to make people laugh — something that has kept him enthused over the past year.

“I wouldn’t even say ‘people’ — I’d just say ‘me’. If it makes me laugh, I will put it out there,” he chuckles. “It doesn’t matter if some people don’t like what I do, or if some people like some things and not others. As long as I find everything that I do funny, then that’s fine; that’s guided me thus far. And it’s really nice when you get messages from people saying stuff like, ‘I’ve been really sick,’ or, ‘My wife’s been really sick and this is the first time we’ve laughed in a while’ — that’s just really nice to hear.

"It’s not that I’m making a huge difference, but it’s nice to hear that I’m making someone somewhere smile, if they’re having a bad time.”