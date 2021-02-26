| 10.3°C Dublin

Social media sensation Michael Fry on sending up Twink and the McGregors, and why he's 'terrified of ever meeting' Aiden Gillen

He’s musically skewered everyone from Twink to Nadine Coyle to Handforth Parish Council and can count Hugh Grant and Richard Osman as fans, but Navan man Michael Fry — AKA Matthew Dinneen — doesn’t want to be known as a ‘Twitter comedian’ forever. The viral internet comic sensation shares his sketch-show ambitions and reveals why he’s terrified of meeting Aidan Gillen

Comedian Michael Fry pictured for Weekend magazine. Photograph: Gerry Mooney Expand

Comedian Michael Fry pictured for Weekend magazine. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

Lauren Murphy

It all started, as he explains, simply because he was bored. In 2018, Michael Fry was living in Coleraine, working for Tourism Ireland, and had no car to go anywhere once he clocked out of his day job. “So I was in this cycle of just going home after work and going to my room, and I had to find ways to entertain myself,” the 27-year-old explains. “And one of those ways was using music. And through that — because I was using music software and I was able to duet with myself — I kind of figured out: ‘Oh... I can have a conversation with myself, too.’”

Less than three years later, Meath native Fry is a burgeoning star of the Irish comedy scene, thanks to his hilarious sketches and songs lampooning some well-known names, many of which have gone viral on social media.

Those early skits — the conversations with himself, where he would do Newstalk-style talk-radio interviews with a variety of real-life and fictional characters — set the wheels in motion on a serious career in comedy. These days, thanks to his expansion into the realm of musical funnies (more on that later), he is gaining social media followers by the thousands and attracting celebrity fans from near and far. On the morning we talk, Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Hazel Chu, thanked him for “keeping this house going during Covid”. Hugh Grant has retweeted him. Richard Osman has given him the seal of approval. Comedian Kevin Bridges is an admirer. “I put up a few of those radio skits on Twitter; people like Blindboy saw it, and it just really kicked off then,” he says. “When I started doing them, I had about 460 followers; fast-forward to today, and I think I have around 74,000. So yeah,” he chuckles, “it’s been kind of wild.”

