‘So shrewd, yet so petty’: How the Wagatha Christie trial has been adapted for the Dublin stage
The public spat and court case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney exposed a level of snobbery in society. The saga is now playing out on stage, including at the Gaiety
Dónal Lynch
In the closing stages of the Wagatha Christie trial Paul Lunt, the chief solicitor for Coleen Rooney, watched up close as Rebekah Vardy, in the midst of a ferocious cross-examination by his barrister colleague David Sherborne, became emotional.