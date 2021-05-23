SNP councillor apologises for ‘Scotland hates the UK’ tweet

The SNP councillor posted the message on Twitter (Lauren Hurley/PA)

An SNP councillor has deleted her Twitter account and apologised after saying Scotland hates the UK.

Glasgow city councillor Rhiannon Spear tweeted after the UK’s entry to the annual Eurovision singing competition on Saturday received zero points and finished last.

She wrote: “It’s ok Europe we hate the United Kingdom too. Love, Scotland. #Eurovision.”

Expand Close The UK’s Eurovision entrant James Newman (Victor Frankowski/BBC/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The UK’s Eurovision entrant James Newman (Victor Frankowski/BBC/PA)

Ms Spear, convener of Glasgow’s education committee, later deleted her Twitter account and apologised.

She said in a statement: “I have now deleted this tweet about the UK’s results in the Eurovision Song Contest, and apologise for any offence caused.”

The Scottish Conservatives criticised the post.

Chief whip Stephen Kerr MSP said: “The mask has again slipped from the SNP and this is another example of their toxic obsession with division.

“This is abhorrent language from one of the SNP’s most prominent campaigners and a 2021 election candidate, not to mention chair of Glasgow City Council’s education committee.

“We should be teaching tolerance and inclusion, not hate and division.”

PA Media