Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly on going solo: ‘I felt I had things to write about’

Nathan Connolly has spent the past 20 years as a key member of Snow Patrol as the group rose to become the biggest rock artists in Northern Irish history.

Now he stepping out on his own with a solo album that has been some six years in the making with him front and centre while the "mothership" idles.

The guitarist has been the wind at the back of Gary Lightbody for two years alongside band-mates Johnny McDaid, Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson, but feels he now has the air miles and life experience to put into his record The Strange Order of Things, which goes on sale next week.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph: "Initially, it started at the end of 2017, when I first decided that I was going to commit to making a solo record.

"I've talked about it for a long, long time but it was starting to become one of those things where people ask, 'What are you up to?' and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to work on a solo record.'

"And then it was just like, I've been saying that for 10 years, everyone's just going to think I'm talking s***!'

"So I got the urge to make it and it felt that was the right time and then started working on it in between doing stuff with Patrol.

"I had started to think of stuff to write about and stuff that I felt that I needed to write about.

"It's an old cliche but it's a form of expelling demons or it's therapy, whatever you want to call it.

"There was stuff I needed to write and I had a lot of ideas musically, which always comes easier for me than the words."

Even without a pandemic and lockdowns a lot has happened to Nathan in the past six years alone, not least gathering a fiance who he has a son with, all of which influenced his writing.

And while he splits his time between London and his home city of Belfast, he said it was important to him to come "home" to make his first album here, with producer Rocky O'Reilly.

He explained: "I started going into the Oh Yeah studios with Rocky and started with a handful of ideas, some had songs a little more formed, but just going in to see what I can do.

"Initially it was going to try and do as much of myself, try and play everything, but it turns out I'm not a drummer!

"So I started to bring people in, people I've worked with and trust, and kind of went from there.

"As far as themes about writing it was all about emotional costs, carrying stuff, regret, past mistakes during that whole time.

"It's not a muscle that I usually exercise for me. So I wanted to take time on it to really concentrate and be honest about what I was saying.

"In the meantime, I became a dad and there's two songs about that or at least referencing that or pointing to that. Not necessarily just about being a dad, but about mortality and all those things that I was already writing about or brought into question and made clearer.

"You can unshackle a lot of stuff with the clarity that becoming a dad brings. So there's massive, massive changes throughout writing this record.

"There's some old relationship stuff that isn't maybe recent but just over the years, as I said, in becoming a dad and reflecting on things there's an odd perspective that you get. Also, there's a little load of fear! About being protective and being around.

"But yes, I think once that happened a lot of stuff came bubbling to the surface and which is great when you're when you're trying to write lyrics for an album."

Nathan (42) also told us how he has the support and blessing of the band while he takes this hiatus on his own, his second side-project after 2013's Little Matador.

He said: "I'm kind of glad I had the time to sort of go back and forth to the record rather than like traditionally going in for three months and just banging it out.

"Certainly lyrically for me I'm used to my day job or that's Gary and I just concentrate on playing guitar and music.

"So you're having the time to go over that and I think it was around the end of 2018 into 2019 that I didn't go anywhere near the album because I was on tour with Snow Patrol.

"So there were periods of a break from it and then I'd come back to it and maybe change things and things maybe weren't as relevant to me, you know lyrically for sure, that maybe were before so there was definitely a a longer process in it for sure, but it allowed me the space and time to come back at it with fresh ears.

"When it comes to a project like this, it's not like I have a side career. I've done Little Matador in the past but everything I do is pretty much in downtime from Snow Patrol.

"Mostly and honestly it's just because logistically that's just the way it is. Call it the parent, the mothership that's always kind of taken priority.

"So to have the time on the side to do it sometimes can get a little tricky but as far as support goes, everyone's unbelievable about that.

"You know, we're all with each other: do what you do. We all do different things, you know, but I think when Snow Patrol comes calling... I mean, that's always in the back of our minds, no matter what we're doing.

"There will be a point where we're going back to it and we will again, but I think it's healthy sometimes to do other projects and work with other people.

"So it is different and maybe there is slightly more pressure and I think that comes lyrically because that becomes your narrative and you know, you're putting a lot more yourself out there rather than just playing guitar which can be an amazing shield and one I'm glad I've had for a long time!

"So it's different but it's exciting and without sounding too mystical about it, it was something I needed to do and I'm glad I had time to be at least as 100 happy as you can be there's always something you could go back to, but you have to let them go at some point."

Nathan "grew up in church" singing in a gospel choir as a child before picking up the guitar at 12 and knowing that music would be his life.

After an earlier stint with a band called FUEL, managed at the time by TV and radio presenter Colin Murray, he has been an official member of Snow Patrol since 2002 just as the band took off.

He said: "I can't say there was ever an urge to be a frontman. It's just a 'you can't not do it' sort of project! And, you know, I've always enjoyed writing songs and I think there's obviously something where I'm compelled to do it in that way.

"But yeah, I don't think it would have had the confidence 20 years ago - even 10 - to front.

"When I did the Little Matador album, again I felt like I had stuff to write about, and I'm afforded the luxury obviously of being able to take time to find those moments, where I'm like, 'Okay, I've got to do this' rather than being under pressure to do it, certainly individually you know?

"So there's obviously the drive, something clicks inside or whatever you've just got to do. There is a want and a need to do, but I think, for me, it's when I feel like it's something I can honestly write about.

"As far as Patrol goes, it always stems from Gary 90% of the time. It's more that Gary brings songs to the table. I mean, I've written one or two over the years which have made a record or a song here and there but Gary usually brings the song to us and then we'll work it up.

"Sometimes they're more formed. Final Straw is 20 years old this year. There's some demos on the 20th anniversary that we've put on there and you can hear that Run hasn't changed that much, where other songs are completely different.

"So sometimes they come in a lot more formed or even just some songs just appear the way they are, and certainly I'll add guitar.

"With this, bar Fires and a song called Love Like Wildfire, both with Dave [Magee from Little Matador] and one with Simon [Neil from Biffy Clyro], the rest I wrote. For the most part it was it was taking on that control, if you will.

"I didn't have a conscious decision to make a certain style of record, but I just went with what felt good at the time and was like, "This feels good to me, so let's do it.' Rather than trying to pick it apart too much.

"The band heard it towards the end. I absolutely sent it to them, and they were all great. I mean, at various points along the way if one of the lads was about or I happened to be with them I'd let them hear what I was working on. They have been unbelievably supportive.

"And Dave and Rocky were brilliant. In the sense of working with a producer I find important because sometimes you can lose sight of things of what you we're trying to do and sometimes you can't see wood for the trees but he was incredibly patient and supportive.

"The only thing conscious thing I wanted was to make a solo record. And I think initially it was just to see if I could, to see if it was something that I would be willing to release!

"So I guess find that out because I've been in a band for a long time and it's easy to get comfortable in that as well. You know, I'm certainly not going anywhere from Snow Patrol, but I think it's healthy as I said earlier to do these things. Or at least try."

Nathan paid tribute to their Northern Irish fanbase who have always stuck by them, adding "we're incredibly lucky that way" and hopes his own record will get similar support.

He added: "It's not about home, but I felt pretty sure that I wanted to make it here. I know this city. I know incredibly well.

"I played in bands around here growing up, it felt safe I suppose. And that allowed me to then concentrate and not be worried about where else in the world.

“I've made records in LA, Berlin, but never one at home and I don't fully know why but it was pretty important to me to to make it here and I made the whole thing here. Which now that I can say it like this. I'm pretty proud of that. We always talk about how much home means to us."

Nathan’s New Album The Strange Order of Things is on sale April 21

On Monday there will be an announcement of gigs across the UK and Ireland and he confirmed there will "100 per cent" be a Belfast show and joked: "There's no doubt on that, even if I have to stand on the street and do it!"

There will also be a 20th anniversary release of Snow Patrol's Final Straw imminent in limited edition vinyl with unheard demos and live tracks - with Nathan telling the Belfast Telegraph that the band are set to return next year.

He said: "We don't reflect a lot but that record changed all of our lives. I know we went on to have songs like Chasing cars, but we wouldn't have got there if we hadn't had Run in the first place and that album. So it certainly changed my life and all of our lives and we're eternally grateful for it.

"We've been working on new material and there's some great stuff. We're just taking our time to make sure it's right. We were originally on for this year but I think next year will be more realistic with timings and things like that, but yeah, there will absolutely be another record."