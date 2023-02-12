Smother: Fashion secrets behind lavish wedding scene in RTÉ's slick whodunnit

Picture Shows: Paul Madigan (JASON O’MARA) chats with Caro (FIONNULA FLANAGAN) in the opening episode of season three of Smother. Caro wears Carol Kennelly feathered percher , pearl necklace from Cobweb's in Galway and off-the-shoulder dress by John Charles. Copyright: RTÉ/ BBC Studios/ Treasure 2022. Photography Credit: Martin Maguire

Liscannor artist Ann Daly whose oil paintings of coastal west Clare can be seen on Smother where they hang in the Ahern family's fictional home which is filmed outside and in Moy House, an 18th century house in Lahinch.

Award winning Irish milliner, Carol Kennelly from Tralee, Co Kerry whose French vintage inspired percher with crystals and coque feathers was worn by Caro in Smother. Pic: Kerry Kennelly

Dervla Kirwan (Val) and Jason O'Mara tie the knot wearing Folkster beaded top, and skirt and Louis Copeland tuxedo watched by her daughter, Jenny (Niamh Walsh) wearing beaded gown from Folkster and Fionnula Flanagan (Caro) in Carol Kennelly hat, pearl necklace from Cobweb's in Galway and off-the-shoulder dress by John Charles. Copyright: RTÉ/ BBC Studios/ Treasure 2022. Photography Credit: Martin Maguire

RTÉ's Smother series has been famous for its 'property porn’ and dramatic shots of the west Clare coastline, but the third season has delivered a new twist to the matriarchal storyline and with it, a character with a sassy take on fashion. Upstaging her daughter on her wedding day, the arrival of veteran actress Fionnula Flanagan (81) into the cast playing Derval Kirwan’s character’s mum is spicing up the female driven storyline in the Irish ‘whodunnit’.

The super-glam grandmother from Spain definitely turned heads at the nuptuals with an eye catching off-the-shoulder dress and jaunty percher hat.

“Caro’s whole role in the first episode was to upstage everybody,” explains the show’s costume designer, Triona Lillis.

Expand Close Picture Shows: Paul Madigan (JASON O’MARA) chats with Caro (FIONNULA FLANAGAN) in the opening episode of season three of Smother. Caro wears Carol Kennelly feathered percher , pearl necklace from Cobweb's in Galway and off-the-shoulder dress by John Charles. Copyright: RTÉ/ BBC Studios/ Treasure 2022. Photography Credit: Martin Maguire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Picture Shows: Paul Madigan (JASON O’MARA) chats with Caro (FIONNULA FLANAGAN) in the opening episode of season three of Smother. Caro wears Carol Kennelly feathered percher , pearl necklace from Cobweb's in Galway and off-the-shoulder dress by John Charles. Copyright: RTÉ/ BBC Studios/ Treasure 2022. Photography Credit: Martin Maguire

“It is such a matriarchal storyline. There is a lot of rivalry in all of those women. I always knew I wanted her outfit was to be a nod to her being an air hostess, one of the very first cabin crew on Aer Lingus and I imagined it as the same silhouette of her walking down the aisle of an 1960s flight.

“I knew Caro would stand out a lot because the whole point of everyone else’s costumes is more to blend into the environment. It’s very in tune with nature and I’ve chosen lots of muted tones and colours from the sea and the Burren whereas with Caro, it was completely the opposite.

"I wanted her to look like she had come from somewhere else so she would stand out and I think viewers will entertained by Caro in the coming episodes,."

The feathered hat which Fionnula Flanagan wore so dramatically on the side of her head was made by award winning milliner, Carol Kennelly from Tralee, Co Kerry.

Expand Close Caro (FIONNULA FLANAGAN) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caro (FIONNULA FLANAGAN)

Fionnula’s striking off-the-shoulder navy and white dress was spotted by Triona in a boutique in Adare, Co Limerick and when they didn’t have the right size, she tracked down the John Charles outfit online.

Produced by BBC Studios and Treasure Entertainment for Raidió Teilifís Éireann, Smother has brought an injection of cash into the local west Clare hospitality industry and the rental of properties including Moy House in Lahinch, home to the show’s main characters, the Ahern clan.

The ‘buy local’ ethic was strong and the show has brought a fashion spend into local boutiques and shops stretching from Lahinch and Ennis to Nenagh, Limerick and Galway.

The wedding scene in the opening episode of the third and final series saw 18 cast members and 50 extras all dressed up for Val’s surprise second wedding to Paul Madigan.

The social media reaction to the groom played by Dublin-born, LA based actor Jason O’Mara (of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D fame) was immediate- -and traffic has been busy on the RTÉ Player to watch the opening episode last Sunday night.

Video of the Day

“The tuxedo for the groom came from Louis Copeland in Galway. I went a size down just so it was super duper fitted and he looked like a total James Bond, a knight in shiny armour and Val, the bride, is completely swept away,” Triona explained.

The bride’s beaded top and skirt came from Folkster bridal boutique in Kilkenny where Triona sourced dresses for the bride’s daughters and sister, played by actresses Gemma-Leah Devereux, Niamh Walsh and Carrie Crowley.

Expand Close Triona Lillis, costume designer on RTÉ's Smother, produced by BBC Studios and Treasure Entertainment for Raidió Teilifís Éireann. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Triona Lillis, costume designer on RTÉ's Smother, produced by BBC Studios and Treasure Entertainment for Raidió Teilifís Éireann.

Triona said that as Dervla’s character is grieving for her daughter, she wanted her to look almost fairytale-like and surreal, “like she was in a dream world so we went full fairy tale with the long skirt and top.”

Caro’s statement pearl necklace was on loan from Phyllis McNamara’s Cobwebs shop at Quay Lane in Galway and Phyllis, who recently remarried herself, was an extra in the wedding scenes.

TV viewers reacted swiftly to Caro’s Mother-of-the-Bride look and within days of the show airing Carol Kennelly had orders in for the French vintage inspired percher with crystals and coque feathers, including two from Philadelphia and London from customers attending the Kentucky Derby and Royal Ascot.

Fans of the show will be familiar with Ann Daly’s dramatic coastal oil paintings which are prominently displayed in the Ahern’s fictional home and the local artist from Liscannor got all dressed up to be an extra in the wedding scenes filmed last Spring.

Triona says “I bought a lot of items from shops in Lahinch. There are some nice boutiques, they are so nice to deal with and a lovely local milliner brought hats for all the extras.

“With Caro, I tried to buy Irish and as sustainably as possible and I got pre-loved outfits from Karen Anderson at Unit K in Sandymount. I knew that Caro would have good quality things in her wardrobe from Spain so I wanted to have that flourish and a bit of pattern and nobody would be as bright as her.”