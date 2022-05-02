| 11.4°C Dublin

Slow Horses romp home in fantastic drama finale

Pat Stacey

IN an interview last week with Deadline, Gary Oldman said he would be happy to continue playing Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses (Apple TV+) through to his retirement, making the performance a sort of extended swansong in a glittering career.

At 65, Oldman is not exactly an old man, so hopefully retirement is still a long way off. You can see why he’s so fond of the character, though.

