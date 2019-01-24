Sky staff to be filmed live for anniversary project

Sky News staff will be filmed by multiple cameras for only one day to mark the broadcaster’s anniversary, sources have said.

It has emerged that cameras will trained on those working in the newsroom as part of 30-year celebrations at Sky.

Sources have said that staff will only be filmed for one day as part of the anniversary.

There were online rumours of thousands of cameras being deployed within the studio, to film live behind the scenes.

The project has been announced to staff as a project to mark 30 years on air, and will not be a permanent fixture of the newsroom.

