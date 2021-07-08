| 15.5°C Dublin

Skinner and Baddiel to feature in special Euro 2020 episode of The Last Leg

The programme will air on Friday.

By Tom Horton, PA

Three Lions co-writers Frank Skinner and David Baddiel are to appear in a 90-minute Euro 2020 special episode of The Last Leg.

The comedians will appear in the Channel 4 comedy on Friday alongside Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker.

Skinner and Baddiel will feature alongside The Lightning Seeds, who they wrote Three Lions with.

Comedian Tom Allen and former Conservative chairwoman Baroness Warsi will also star in the programme.

The programme comes ahead of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Baddiel and Skinner were in the crowd at Wembley with their sons for England’s semi-final win against Denmark.

Three Lions, with its popular “It’s coming home” lyric, was penned in 1996.

The Last Leg airs at 10pm on Friday on Channel 4.

