Sixth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Chris Moyles said he was “gutted” that Matt Hancock is more popular than him as he became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The radio DJ, 48, was announced as the celebrity with the fewest public votes during Thursday’s show by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

During his 20 days in the Australian jungle, Moyles had moments of highs and lows and struggled throughout the series when faced with Bushtucker trials.

After his exit, he told McPartlin and Donnelly: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what the bejesus is going on?”

The radio DJ entered the jungle alongside reality star Olivia Attwood by jumping out of a chopper which he said was a real achievement for him as he does not like heights or helicopters.

One of his next challenges tested him further as he had to crawl into an enclosed space which he said he did not previously have a fear of but the trial made him develop one.

He joked: “I’m the only person who’s done the show and leaves with more fear than when I came in.”

During his time in the jungle, Moyles had a number of low-scoring performances in the trials and earlier in the episode, he only managed to secure one star out of a possible six alongside campmate Owen Warner.

Asked why he found it so difficult, Moyles said: “I’m scared of everything and I know this now.

“I’m an anxious, scared man that’s only comfortable in a radio studio. So I wasn’t cut out for the majority of this life.”

