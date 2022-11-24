Sixth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestants (ITV)

Chris Moyles said he was “gutted” that Matt Hancock is more popular than him as he became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The radio DJ, 48, was announced as the celebrity with the fewest public votes during Thursday’s show by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

During his 20 days in the Australian jungle, Moyles had moments of highs and lows and struggled throughout the series when faced with Bushtucker trials.

After his exit, he told McPartlin and Donnelly: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what the bejesus is going on?”

Moyles admitted it was difficult for him living alongside the former health secretary in camp, saying: “I really struggled with it, to be fair.

“And then what I did was, because I slagged him a bit, I separated Matt Hancock with Matt because we were living with this guy, and he was doing his best to win us stars for food and everything and chipping in so I had to separate the two.

“Matt Hancock I’ve got major issues with but Matt – less issues.”

The radio DJ entered the jungle alongside reality star Olivia Attwood by jumping out of a chopper which he said was a real achievement for him as he does not like heights or helicopters.

One of his next challenges tested him further as he had to crawl into an enclosed space which he said he did not previously have a fear of but the trial made him develop one.

He joked: “I’m the only person who’s done the show and leaves with more fear than when I came in.”

During his time in the jungle, Moyles had a number of low-scoring performances in the trials and earlier in the episode, he only managed to secure one star out of a possible six alongside campmate Owen Warner.

Asked why he found it so difficult, Moyles said: “I’m scared of everything and I know this now.

“I’m an anxious, scared man that’s only comfortable in a radio studio. So I wasn’t cut out for the majority of this life.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Moyles had questioned Hancock about the inner workings of Westminster and how an MP can move between cabinet offices without prior experience in the area.

Hancock, who is currently the MP for West Suffolk and has faced criticism from across the political divide for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting, opened up about how the process of a cabinet reshuffle works.

He said: “I’ll tell you exactly what happens. It’s reshuffle day and the first thing the Prime Minister does is call the people who he or she is going to fire and invites them into the office in the House of Commons.

“That way the cameras can’t see them coming and going. Face-to-face. These are very sensitive conversations. Then they go into Downing Street and they call people in in order of seniority. They have a whiteboard with all of the cabinet positions on it and they go from senior down.

“Sometimes people say, ‘No, I don’t want to be Defence Secretary, I’d take Transport’ and it is literally a reshuffle as in they’re moving names across this whiteboard.”

Moyles questioned how an MP can take up a role if they do not have knowledge of that area to which Hancock replied: “The job of the minister is not to be the subject matter expert. Of course, you need to get to grips with the subject matter, but that is only half the job.

“There’s a load of transferable skills: handling Parliament, communicating with the public, taking decisions effectively, and then you have the subject matter experts who advise you on it all.”

Fellow campmate Seann Walsh then asked Hancock if he had any questions for Moyles and Hancock responded with silence and did not offer up any further questions of his own.

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Hancock said he had the found the conversation “really enjoyable” while Moyles appeared to become more sceptical of the reshuffle process.

Moyles said: “I’m starting to think now, to be Minister of Transport, all you need is a car. And to be Minister of Health all you need is to be breathing.”

The radio presenter added: “Fascinating talking to him, however, he has no interest in me, my life, my job. He’s a funny little fish, isn’t he?”

The episode also saw Moyles put himself forward for The Savage Sorting Office Busktucker Trial, wanting to improve his record.

The pair were tasked with sorting through mail to find the coveted golden stars but Warner found himself suspended from a crane in a harness while Moyles had to operate the crane blindfolded and received electric shocks every 30 seconds.

Warner had to search through mud crabs, eels, snakes and rats to find the stars but he kept missing throwing them into a postbox, which was how they would secure a point.

They returned to camp having only won one star out of a possible six with Warner taking full blame for their poor result, later saying in the Bush Telegraph: “I can’t help but beat myself up a lot. I’m so hungry and I wanted to bring back good news and I can’t.”

However, Matt Hancock, Mike Tindall and Seann Walsh had more success when they were given a night-time challenge with the chance of winning a fry-up for camp the next morning.

The trio had to work together to assemble various food items including piping “Happy Birthday Kev” on a cake and making up hot dogs with items which were separated from them via a screen.

The team managed to pass quality control and return home triumphant having won breakfast for camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Friday at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub