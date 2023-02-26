Sixth celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice after props week

Carley Stenson has become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

The judging panel unanimously decided to send the 40-year-old actress home after she faced Siva Kaneswaran in the skate-off.

After discovering her fate, Stenson grew tearful and said: “It just got harder… I’ve really enjoyed it, this is all a bit of a blur right now, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Explaining his decision, judge Ashley Banjo commented: “For me it’s about the skate-off, it’s about the drama, it’s about the execution and I think one of you had a stronger week this week and so the couple I’m going to save is Siva and Klabera.”

While Christopher Dean said: “The skate-off is always about the do or die, and tonight there were some mistakes, so I’m saving Siva.”

Earlier in the evening, Stenson gave a dramatic performance to Fever by Beyonce, using a red feather boa as her prop.

The Wanted star Kaneswaran, 34, narrowly secured his place in next Saturday’s semi-final after delivering an impressive performance to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace.

After taking to the ice in a rowing boat and using an oar as his prop, Kaneswaran secured a score of 34 – his highest of the series so far.

Elsewhere on the rink, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher also secured her highest score.

Dressed as an air hostess, the 25-year-old actress gave an eye-catching performance using an airport trolley as her prop and was awarded a score of 33 points.

Dean, 64, said: “Good golly, Miss Mollie, you sure know how to trolley.”

Drag queen The Vivienne secured a score of 35.5 for their car racing themed performance.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner incorporated a chequered flag into their routine with professional partner Colin Grafton.

The Vivienne said the performance “paid homage to Mother Ru,” referencing the opening credits to the drag race competition programme, which sees drag queen RuPaul dressed in a racing suit and waving a chequered flag.

Following the upbeat performance to Pump It by Black Eyed Peas, Banjo, 34, said: “Of course you make a flag look glam! It looked incredible.”

Props week concluded with Nile Wilson sitting at the top of the leader board after he secured a score of 37.5 – the highest of the series so far.

Dressed in pyjamas, the Olympic gymnast, 27, incorporated a double bed into his skating routine with his professional partner Olivia Smart.

Following the performance, Dean said: “The quality, the story, everything just came together, and I had to give you 9.5.”

While Banjo joked: “You know you’re getting to the business end of the competition when you’re the bad guy for giving a nine.”

Joey Essex also managed to impress the judging panel with his surf-themed performance, earning a score of 36.5

The 32-year-old reality star flew across the ice on a surfboard as he performed to Cake By The Ocean by DNCE with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

Of the routine, Essex said: “We literally just had the best time of our lives.”

Earlier in the episode, judge Jayne Torvill revealed she has sustained an ice skating injury.

The 65-year-old professional ice skater donned a green sequined sling to match her green dress.

Torvill was asked about her sling by host Phillip Schofield, and said: “Talking of things going wrong on the ice, I’ve ruptured my bicep tendon so I need to get surgery.”

To which Schofield, 60, asked: “But you’ll be okay?”

Torvill replied: “I’ll be fine and we’ll be back on the ice soon.”

During the live show Schofield also revealed that there will be a double elimination during next week’s semi-final.

The five remaining celebrities will have to skate twice – once with their professional partner and once on their own.

The semi-final, which will be broadcast live on March 5, will also feature a performance from singer Zara Larsson.

Dancing On Ice airs on Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.