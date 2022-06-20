Six islanders at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa

Six contestants are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa (ITV)

Three boys and and three girls are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa after the public voted for their favourite islanders.

Unbeknown to the contestants, the British public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite male and female at the end of Sunday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

Shortly before the end of Monday night’s show, the islanders were told to gather at the fire pit, where they later learnt who were the least popular contestants through a series of text messages.

The public vote left male contestants Jay Younger, Andrew Le Page and Ikenna Ekwonna vulnerable to a dumping.

While three female contestants are also at risk, Tasha Ghouri – who is currently coupled up with Andrew – Ekin-Su Culculoglu – who is currently with Jay – and Amber Beckford.

Viewers were left on a cliff-hanger as the show ended just before the most unpopular islanders were revealed.

Ikenna, 23, seemed to have a particularly troublesome evening, as earlier in the episode his partner, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, called it quits on the pair’s relationship due to the lack of a “romantic connection”.

Adding: “I don’t think that’s anything against you. I just think sometimes people just don’t like click in that way.”

Shortly after, microbiologist Dami Hope swooped in and revealed to Indiyah that he would like to get to know her on a more romantic level, despite currently being coupled up with Amber.

Dami made his feelings clear, telling Indiyah: “I kind of want you in my bed.”

Monday evening’s episode also saw the islanders take part in the L-I-P Service challenge, bringing them closer than ever as the boys had to transfer the ingredients for different cocktails from one side of the dance floor to the girls on the other, using just their mouths.

The girls then had to spit the contents into a giant cocktail glass and the first couple to fill it, won.

Despite initial awkwardness after a shock recoupling on Sunday evening, latest bombshell Danica Taylor, and her partner Luca Bish, were successful in winning the challenge.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester opted to steal Luca from Gemma Owen, forcing the daughter of football star Michael Owen to take back her ex-partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.