A SISTER of Irish Love Island finalist Dami Hope confirms her family are “hugely proud” of the Wexfordman after he finished third in the show last night.

Millions of TV viewers saw Dami and his partner Indiyah Pollack finish in the top three of the of the hit series.

Dami (26) – who was born in Nigeria as Adedamola Adegbesan but raised in New Ross, Co Wexford since the age of five – is now tipped to earn hundreds of thousands from promotional spin-off deals.

Microbiologist Dami works in Dublin and the British programme, which is hosted by Wicklow born Laura Whitmore, was won by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti , with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finishing runners-up.

“I’m hugely proud of Dami coming third, he did us all so proud. We are proud of him regardless of whether he comes first of last,” his sister Cynthia (19) told the Sunday World.

“I’m proud of he always kept true to himself, showed all his emotions and never faltered from himself.”

Cynthia is “delighted” with Dami for making up with Indiyah, having recoupled with her a couple of weeks ago.

“We’re all proud of him for patching things up with Indiyah and following his heart and I’m happy he’s found love, because if anyone deserves it it’s most definitely him,” stressed law student Cynthia.

“It’s most definitely him I just love so much and I’m going to miss seeing him on the screen.”

She adds: “I will always be proud to say that’s my brother. I will always looks up to him.”

Cynthia watched the show in Dubai last night with her sister Amanda and parents Babajide and Bukola, who are celebrating their wedding anniversary with a dream holiday in the gulf state.

“I love him so much, he’s always there for us and he’s the one I can always to,” she points out.

“I’m happy people in the villa saw that they could go to him and seek comfort in him the same way I do at home. But I’m happy he’s coming home so I can hug him and actually tell him how proud of him I am.”

Cynthia also can’t wait to meet Indiyah.

“I excited to meet Indiyah because she was my favourite girl in the villa from the get-go,” she beams. “I even have my reaction from the first episode, saying ‘I hope he’s paired with her’.

“I’m happy they fixed things because honestly they did bring out the best in each other. They have the same personality and the same vibe.

“I feel like me and Indiyah will get along because we kind of have the same sense of humour and we’d just laugh at everything and anything. I can’t wait to meet her and thank her for making my brother happy and sticking by him.”

Cynthia’s older sister Femi and first cousin represented the family in Majorca when Dami exited the village.

She has no idea when her brother will be home in Co Wexford, but promises a “big party” on his return.

Cynthia is also fulsome in her praise of Turkish actress Ekin-Su, who lives in Essex and Italian businessman Davide, who are both aged 27 and shared the £50,000 first prize.

“They were my second favourites in the villa,” she confides. “I’m so happy they won, they deserve is as they’re also had a rocky journey.

“But I was rooting for them. I could tell they both liked each other, even after they split.

“They just both had to put their pride aside and I’m glad they did. I’m happy for them and can’t wait to see the Italian stallion and the Turkish delight take over the world together.”