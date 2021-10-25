Sir Trevor McDonald to star as new GamesMaster in show revival

Sir Trevor McDonald said: ‘I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Trevor McDonald will star as the next GamesMaster in the forthcoming revival series, E4 has announced.

The veteran broadcaster, 82, will take on the classic role from the late Sir Patrick Moore.

The revival of the computer game programme in which celebrities, gamers and fans take part in challenges is to be broadcast on E4 later this year.

Sir Trevor said: “I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

He is best known for his career as a news presenter on ITV, including hosting its flagship current affairs programme Tonight with Trevor McDonald from 1999 to 2007, and has presented numerous documentaries over the years.

Sir Trevor will set up challenges and watch over competitors as they engage in virtual battles across different games in a bid to win the Golden Joystick Trophy.

The three-part series will be co-hosted by television presenter Robert Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan.

GamesMaster originally aired from 1992 to 1998 and was hosted by Dominik Diamond.

The series will premiere on E4’s YouTube channel and will then be broadcast on E4.