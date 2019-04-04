Sir Tom Jones has said The Voice UK has longevity over other TV singing shows because it does not focus on the way contestants look or dance.

Sir Tom Jones: The Voice UK is different from Louis Walsh’s shows

The final of the eighth series will air on Saturday, with two of Sir Tom’s contestants fighting for first place on the ITV show.

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh said in an interview this week that singing shows are reaching their end point, but variety shows such as Britain’s Got Talent will continue to be successful.

Asked about Walsh’s comments, Sir Tom told the Press Association: “What he does and what I do is not the same.

“Those shows – they’re not The Voice. It’s not about other acts, it’s not about the way you look, or the way you dance.

“This is about the way you sing and I think that’s what puts this show apart from a show that Louis Walsh would be on.”

After being asked if talent shows were coming to an end in an interview on RTE Radio 1, Walsh said: “I think the singing shows are.

“But I think with variety it’s really working. Everyone is going to watch Britain’s Got Talent.”

Sir Tom Jones said The Voice UK would last the test of time (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Tom’s final two acts, Deana, 23, and Bethzienna Williams, 28, will be hoping to beat Olly Murs’s team of 18-year-old Molly Hocking and 23-year-old Jimmy Balito.

All four acts are set to perform a duet with their mentor, with the winner decided in a public vote.

Fellow judges Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson had their remaining acts sent home in the semi-final.

Speaking ahead of Saturday, Sir Tom said he has “a great time” as a judge on the show.

The 78-year-old said: “I think a lot about it when I’m picking and not picking people.

“It’s an ongoing thing with me, because I believe in people and when you have to let them go especially, I think, ‘I hope that person understands that there can only be one person here’.

“All those things go through my mind, constantly. But you’ve got to help and do it, because at the end of the day you know you’re helping people.”

Press Association