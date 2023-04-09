Sir Paul McCartney and Tess Daly among stars wishing fans a happy Easter

Sir Paul McCartney and Tess Daly were among the famous faces wishing their social media followers a happy Easter on Sunday.

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Nick Frost and soap star Adam Thomas also got involved in sharing their Easter festivities over the weekend.

Former Beatle Sir Paul, 80, shared an adorable picture of his black and white dog to Instagram, which showed the pet sporting a pair of shiny pink rabbit ears.

Sir Paul captioned the post with: “We all wish you a very Happy Easter – Paul,” followed by a rabbit emoji.

British actress Suranne Jones also shared a picture of her dogs with her followers, which she mentioned was taken by her son.

Alongside the picture of herself and two dachshunds, Jones, 44, wrote: “Easter sausages… by 7yr old Easter child.”

While 54-year-old Strictly Come Dancing presenter Daly gave her followers a glimpse of how she spent her Easter Sunday – riding bikes and petting horses.

Alongside a gallery of images from her day outside, Daly wrote: “Hope you’re all having a lovely Easter Sunday,” followed by a chick emoji and a yellow heart.

Elsewhere, 53-year-old McConaughey shared a picture of himself and a friend donning pink and white rabbit ears while playing the bongos and captioned the post: “bongos, bunny ears and blessings #happyeaster”.

Star of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy of films Frost, 51, also opted for rabbit ears, in the form of a paper pair decorated with a colourful Easter-themed design, and wished his Instagram followers a happy Easter.

Meanwhile American model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen gave her 41.4 million Instagram followers a look at her Easter getaway in Venice with her Grammy-award-winning husband John Legend and their three children.

Former Waterloo Road and Emmerdale actor Thomas, 34, shared a glimpse of his Easter Sunday spent with his wife Caroline Daly and their young children.

Alongside a picture of the family, Thomas wrote: “Happy Easter from our family to yours. Thank you for an amazing day and being the best host as always xxx @carolinethomas23.”

Former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead wished her followers a happy Easter and revealed the Easter bunny had been “very generous” in her household.

The 32-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her third child, shared a selection of pictures of her eldest daughter India enjoying an Easter egg hunt, with the caption: “Happy Easter Sunday you lovely lot! Our easter bunny was VERY generous this year! Hope you all had eggcelent weekends.”