Sir Paul McCartney and Rachel Riley among stars sharing Christmas messages
Many stars have taken to social media this Christmas…
Sir Paul McCartney has told his fans he will be eating and drinking “too much” in a jovial message shared on Christmas Day.
The singer was among the many celebrities taking to social media to wish their followers a merry Christmas, while others shared insights into their own festive celebrations.
Along with an old picture of himself in a seasonal costume, Sir Paul wrote on Instagram: “Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Happy Chrissy!
Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Happy Chrissy! Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you. I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other - so HAPPY CHRISTMAS! #PaulMcCartney #HappyChristmas #MerryChristmas
Countdown star Rachel Riley wished her fans a merry Christmas from Goa, India.
Wearing a T-shirt with the words “Santa is a Man Utd fan”, Riley posed next to a road sign in the sunny location.
She wrote: “Merry Christmas!!!!! 7592km away from Blighty but thinking of everyone at home. Lots of love folks, I hope you and yours have a great day xxxx.”
She added that she was having “curry for breakfast”.
Reese Witherspoon sent “holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter – the important things that remind us how blessed we all are” to her 15 million Instagram followers.
Along with a picture of herself with her children and husband Jim Toth, she added: “And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it!”
Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤️😄 On this Christmas Eve, I’m sending you holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter — the important things that remind us how blessed we all are. And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it! ✨❤️🎄
Singer Keith Urban kissed his wife Nicole Kidman in a picture shared on his social media page.
“Merry Christmas everyone – thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! – us,” he wrote.
TV presenter Davina McCall joked that she “feels like a stuffed turkey” after spending Christmas Day in Australia.
She told fans in the clip: “I am so full, I feel like a beached whale. It’s been amazing, I’ve had a lovely day, I hope you guys in the UK all have a lovely day too.”
She added: “If you are alone, you are not alone, I’m thinking of you. I hope you’re all alright and everybody have a lovely Christmas.”
JLS and Strictly Come Dancing star Aston Merrygold posted a picture of himself and partner Sarah Louise Richards and their son Grayson all wearing sprout-printed pyjamas in front of their Christmas tree.
“Love from me and my little family,” he wrote.
Former Strictly star and comedian Susan Calman joked on Twitter about a common festive problem.
She wrote: “We have fourteen coming round for Christmas lunch. If it gets fraught at any time I’m just going to pretend I’m in a really complicated and emotionally charged Escape Room.”
