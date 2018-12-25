Sir Paul McCartney and Rachel Riley among stars sharing Christmas messages

Sir Paul McCartney has told his fans he will be eating and drinking “too much” in a jovial message shared on Christmas Day.

The singer was among the many celebrities taking to social media to wish their followers a merry Christmas, while others shared insights into their own festive celebrations.

Along with an old picture of himself in a seasonal costume, Sir Paul wrote on Instagram: “Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Happy Chrissy!

“Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you. I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other – so HAPPY CHRISTMAS! #PaulMcCartney #HappyChristmas #MerryChristmas.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley wished her fans a merry Christmas from Goa, India.

Wearing a T-shirt with the words “Santa is a Man Utd fan”, Riley posed next to a road sign in the sunny location.

She wrote: “Merry Christmas!!!!! 7592km away from Blighty but thinking of everyone at home. Lots of love folks, I hope you and yours have a great day xxxx.”

She added that she was having “curry for breakfast”.

Reese Witherspoon sent “holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter – the important things that remind us how blessed we all are” to her 15 million Instagram followers.

Along with a picture of herself with her children and husband Jim Toth, she added: “And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it!”

Singer Keith Urban kissed his wife Nicole Kidman in a picture shared on his social media page.

“Merry Christmas everyone – thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! – us,” he wrote.

TV presenter Davina McCall joked that she “feels like a stuffed turkey” after spending Christmas Day in Australia.

She told fans in the clip: “I am so full, I feel like a beached whale. It’s been amazing, I’ve had a lovely day, I hope you guys in the UK all have a lovely day too.”

She added: “If you are alone, you are not alone, I’m thinking of you. I hope you’re all alright and everybody have a lovely Christmas.”

JLS and Strictly Come Dancing star Aston Merrygold posted a picture of himself and partner Sarah Louise Richards and their son Grayson all wearing sprout-printed pyjamas in front of their Christmas tree.

“Love from me and my little family,” he wrote.

Former Strictly star and comedian Susan Calman joked on Twitter about a common festive problem.

We have fourteen coming round for Christmas lunch. If it gets fraught at any time I’m just going to pretend I’m in a really complicated and emotionally charged Escape Room. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 25, 2018

She wrote: “We have fourteen coming round for Christmas lunch. If it gets fraught at any time I’m just going to pretend I’m in a really complicated and emotionally charged Escape Room.”

