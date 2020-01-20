Sir Patrick Stewart: David Miliband ought really to be running UK

Sir Patrick Stewart has said that David Miliband “ought really” to be running the UK.

Sir Patrick Stewart has said that David Miliband “ought really” to be running the UK.

The actor, who has been vocal in his opposition to Brexit, backed Mr Miliband during the close-fought race for Labour leader in 2010, when he was beaten by his brother Ed.

Sir Patrick said that despite the current political climate there were figures, such as Mr Miliband and some US politicians, in whom he believed.

David Miliband (Yui Mok/PA)

However, he said he felt a “profound” sense of anxiety that things in the US were not going to turn out the way he hoped.

Asked who he was able to trust today, Sir Patrick told the PA news agency: “There are individuals that I believe in.

“For instance, I believe in David Miliband, who is now running the International Rescue Committee from New York, and ought really to be running the UK. But you know what happened there.

“There are some of the contenders for the American presidency who I have great respect for, though I also have profound anxiety that it’s not going to turn out the way I would like it to turn out…”

Rumours of a rift between the Miliband brothers dominated the 2010 Labour leadership election.

Mr Miliband stood down from the Labour frontbench within days of his brother’s win, and quit as an MP in 2013 to head the International Rescue Committee.

Sir Patrick, who stars in Amazon Prime Video series Star Trek: Picard, earlier this month described Brexit as “the grimmest thing” to have happened to him in his political life.

Speaking at the show’s premiere in London, he told PA: “It makes me very, very sad.

“I think what is happening with the European Union is actually the saddest, grimmest thing that has happened to me since I have been involved in politics.”

Star Trek: Picard launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday January 24.

PA Media