Sir Michael Palin says Donald Trump has ‘outdone the satirists’

Sir Michael Palin has said that Donald Trump has “outdone the satirists”, and is hard to make amusing jokes about.

He told CNN it is “very, very difficult to be funnier, more absurd and more outrageous than he really is”.

There is “not much else you can say”, the comedian and television presenter said.

“People see him, well not as a figure of fun actually, a more dangerous figure than that,” he said.

“People really see that, there’s nothing much a comedian could add to it, saying, ‘Oh by the way, do you know that Donald Trump has got an orange face?’

“We all know that!”

He added: “All those little things, that one might have dreamt up, exist. They’re there already. He’s outdone the satirists.”

He also labelled the US President’s rallies as “quite sinister”.

Sir Michael added that Boris Johnson “looks like somebody that’s been created by a satirical show”.

People have to “try and find the humour there somehow, but it’s difficult to find at the moment to be honest”, he said.

Reflecting on life during the lockdown, Sir Michael said it “shut down my travelling time, but in a good way”.

He added: “I’ve actually had time to look back on all the travelling I’ve done.

“The last 30 years I’ve been all over the place and you know, you probably know yourself, it becomes a bit of a blur if you’re not careful, and it’s really been quite nice to be at home.

“I have not left, I’ve not spent a night away from my house for a year, so that’s it. Which is just unheard of.”

