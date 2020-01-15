Sir Ian McKellen joins Sir Patrick Stewart at Star Trek premiere

Sir Patrick Stewart was joined by his close friend Sir Ian McKellen at the premiere of his new series Star Trek: Picard.

The legendary actors, known for having a bromance, greeted each other with a kiss as they arrived at the screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The men are known to be good friends and Sir Ian officiated when Sir Patrick married his wife, jazz singer Sunny Ozell, in 2013.

Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell (David Parry/PA)

Ozell joined her husband at the premiere, and added some sparkle in a sequinned pink dress.

Isa Briones (David Parry/PA)

Cast member Isa Briones turned heads in a strapless gown with delicate gold detailing, while actress Michelle Hurd, who is also in the programme, was stylish in black.

Michelle Hurd (David Parry/PA)

Star Trek: Picard sees Sir Patrick reprise his role as captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The 10-part series has already been renewed for a second season by CBS and will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard will stream on January 24.

PA Media