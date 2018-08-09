Sir David Jason says Del Boy would have backed Brexit

Sir David Jason has said Del Boy would have backed Brexit and seen it as a way to make money.

The veteran actor, 78, played wheeler dealer Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in classic sitcom Only Fools And Horses from 1981 until 2003.

Alongside his younger brother, Rodney, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, he devised numerous get-rich-quick schemes that rarely paid off.

Sir David Jason has said Del Boy would have backed Brexit (Yui Mok/PA)

In an interview with The Sun, Sir David said the character would have been in favour of Britain’s departure from the European Union because he would have been able to make money from it.

Sir David said: “When it comes to Brexit, Del would just think, ‘We’ll earn out of this, Rodders’.

“One day he’d be flogging something to people who want to leave and then the next day he’d be flogging something to people who want to stay.

“For him, he would find out a way to use it.

“The big political question about staying or leaving wouldn’t interest him, he would just be thinking, ‘How do we earn out of this, Rodders?’.”

Sir David Jason starred alongside Nicholas Lyndhurst in Only Fools And Horses (BBC/PA)

Sir David is preparing to travel along the west coast of the US by road, rail and air for a documentary titled David Jason: Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

The train buff, who has a pilot’s licence and once interspersed acting jobs with work as a garage mechanic, will embark on a month-long journey which will air on comedy channel Gold.

The documentary will air in 2019.

