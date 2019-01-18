Sir David Jason said it would be a “shame” if the tower block featured in Only Fools And Horses is demolished.

Sir David Jason: It would be a shame if Only Fools tower block is demolished

Harlech Tower in Acton, West London, was used to portray Nelson Mandela House, the home of the Trotters in the beloved sitcom.

However, earlier this month it emerged plans are in place to demolish it as part of a £650 million regeneration of the area which will see more than 3,500 homes built.

Sir David Jason has said the tower block featured in Only Fools And Horses should be protected (Ian West/PA)

Sir David, who played Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in Only Fools, said Harlech Tower should be protected.

As reported by The Sun, he said: “Of course I think it should be a listed building. What a shame. But they are not going to listen to me are they?

“It was a proper block of flats and it was of its time, which was fine and is probably why we used it. So that is why we used it. It was great.”

Sir David, 78, was speaking at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s new show Totem at the Royal Albert Hall.

He attended the show with his wife, Gill. Only Fools And Horses first aired on the BBC in 1981 and featured the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Its seventh regular series aired in 1991 and was followed by sporadic Christmas specials until the show ended in 2003.

Sir David and Lyndhurst reprised their roles as Del Boy and Rodney for a 2014 Sport Relief special starring David Beckham.

Despite Harlech Tower being in Acton, Only Fools took place 13 miles away in Peckham, south-east London.

