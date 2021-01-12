Sir David Attenborough receives Covid-19 jab

Sir David Attenborough has received the Covid-19 jab months after speaking of the “immense suffering” caused by the pandemic.

The naturalist and broadcaster, 94, is the latest celebrity to have had the vaccine.

It comes after he spoke of his concern that “people will take their eyes off the environmental issue” because of Covid-19.

Speaking in September, Sir David said the pandemic “has caused, and will continue to cause, immense suffering”.

'I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life.'

⁰Sir @IanMcKellen joins the thousands of people who have now safely received the first dose of the #CovidVaccine. https://t.co/1e3nCAUFcB pic.twitter.com/FFW6jrKqEg — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) December 16, 2020

“If there is hope that can come out of it, then that may arise from the whole world having experienced a shared threat and found a sense that we are all in it together,” he said at the time.

Other stars to have had the jab include actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, entertainer Lionel Blair, 89, and singer Sir Tom Jones, 80.

Actor Brian Blessed, 84, and his wife also recently had the vaccination.

“After receiving his Covid vaccination, Brian Blessed thanked the NHS for saving his and his wife’s life,” NHS Surrey Heath Clinical Commissioning Group posted on Twitter.

Tonight Brian and Hildegarde Blessed joined the fight against Covid-19. After receiving his Covid vaccination, Brian Blessed OBE thanked the NHS for saving his and his wife's life. @brianblessed @NHSEngland #CovidVaccinations #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/STLGnpyJf6 — NHS Surrey Heath CCG (@SH_CCG) January 8, 2021

Dame Joan Collins, 87, received the “painless and seamless” vaccination on Saturday morning, saying it was on the “same day as our Queen!”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh received their first dose of the jab over the weekend.

The Prince of Wales has said he will “absolutely” get the vaccine when it is offered to him, but warned of future pandemics unless global warming and habitat loss get under control.

