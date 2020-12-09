Sir David Attenborough praises power of television at Rose d’Or Awards

Sir David Attenborough has praised the power of television after being recognised at the Rose d’Or Awards.

The broadcaster, 94, was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The Rose d’Or Awards, established in 1961, celebrate achievement in entertainment programming.

Expand Close (Fabio De Paola/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Sir David said: “When I started in television, it’s difficult to believe it but creatures like pangolins or sloths or armadillos were really quite unknown to the general public.

“Now of course, everybody knows what they are, and why?

“Not because of me particularly, but because of television.

“Television has told the world about the wild population, the wild part of the world, and that’s essential that we know about it and we know how it works, and we understand why it is that we are damaging it so badly.”

Sir David is known for his natural history programmes including The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Dynasties and Seven Worlds One Planet.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones was presented with the emerging talent award, while Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa won performance of the year for his portrayal of Eric.

Mark Rowland, chair of the 2020 judges, said: “It has been an extraordinary year for television, reinforcing its role as central to all of our lives.

“It’s been an honour to review this incredible body of work – produced before and during the pandemic.

“Congratulations to the winners, all our entrants and every production team member who made these great shows possible.”

The virtual ceremony was hosted by Nish Kumar.

Expand Close Nish Kumar (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nish Kumar (Ian West/PA)

He said: “In a year like no other and where the dress code is evening wear on the top, undies and slippers on the bot, it was a huge honour to be invited to host this incredibly special ceremony.

“The fact that all our entrants have done something extraordinary and have entertained and educated audiences during an extremely difficult year, is incredible.

“A massive congratulations to all of the nominees and winners.”

Netflix’s Sex Education won the comedy drama and sitcom award, while Channel 4’s The School That Tried To End Racism won the prize for reality and factual entertainment.

BBC Two’s Once Upon A Time In Iraq won the documentary award and the golden rose prize.

PA Media