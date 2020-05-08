Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 94th birthday on Friday, after appearing on our screens for the first time more than 60 years ago.

The revered broadcaster and environmentalist made his TV debut in 1954, on a black and white programme called Zoo Quest.

His programmes – including Blue Planet, Planet Earth and Seven Worlds, One Planet – have been watched by millions and influenced public debate.

Sir David Attenborough with his wife Jane and daughter Susan after being knighted (PA)

Sir David Attenborough with his wife Jane and daughter Susan after being knighted (PA)

Since turning 90, Sir David has largely eschewed public birthday celebrations.

Speaking at the Baftas in 2018, he said: “My nearest and dearest, family and friends made a fuss when I turned 90 and I said ‘OK that’s enough’.”

Sir David was due to release a documentary called A Life On Our Planet with Netflix, looking at the challenges facing Earth and what can be done to address them.

However, the feature has been postponed until later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PA Media