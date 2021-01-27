Singer Halsey takes to Instagram to announce her pregnancy

American singer Halsey took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, in a sleek photo shoot showcasing her new baby bump.

The “Without Me” singer posted today that she’s expecting her first child, captioning the photo with “surprise!”, as well as a string of emojis, including a baby bottle, a rainbow, and an angel.

Before this, Halsey had not made any relationship public - but she didn’t leave any time for fans to speculate as to who the possible father was, as she tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The screenwriter posted Halsey’s announcement to his Instagram story, along with two love hearts as a caption.

In the comment section of Halsey's post, Aydin said: “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey replied: “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

On Twitter, Halsey referred to her child as “my rainbow”. Rainbow baby is a term sometimes used to describe a baby who arrives after a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The singer has previously been open about her struggles with pregnancy loss, revealing in 2018 that she had a miscarragine whilst in the middle of a concert.

“I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future ... the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said.

“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realising in that moment ... I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.”

“So I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better.”

Last year, Halsey said the experience made her feel “inadequate”, as it clashes with the public image she’s had to project.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she said. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising.”

Irish Independent