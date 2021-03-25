Simon Harris has taken the plunge and joined TikTok.

Joining only yesterday, the Minister for Further and Higher Education is quickly gaining a large following, with 36.4K followers in just one day.

The minister posted his first video on Wednesday and introduced himself to the platform.

In his first video he says, “Hey everybody, I’ve finally taken the plunge and joined TikTok, not sure what I’ve quite let myself in for yet but looking forward in learning how to use this”.

The minister says he is “using it as another tool to keep in touch with you, keep you up to date and share a few insights and views”.

Surprised users quickly took to twitter, with one saying, “Sorry I’ve just seen Simon Harris joined Tiktok 7 hours ago & he already has SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND(600,000) views omg the Charli D’amelio of the Oireachtas”.





Online Editors