Simon Cowell’s son Eric wins over BGT viewers with ‘cute’ appearance

Britain’s Got Talent fans have dubbed Simon Cowell’s son Eric “gorgeous” after he made a brief appearance on the talent show.

The six-year-old, who Cowell shares with his partner Lauren Silverman, featured on Saturday’s episode, the first of the latest series.

Music mogul Cowell, 60, was the subject of Welsh magician James Piper’s trick.

Asked to pick his favourite activity and the name of a special person, Cowell chose jetskiing and his son, before Piper correctly guessed both his choices and produced a photo of Cowell riding a jetski with Eric.

An emotional Cowell then invited his son over to the judging panel and said: “That was really, really special.”

Fans were delighted by Eric’s appearance with some suggesting he should become the show’s fifth judge.

“Aw can’t Eric be like the fifth judge on #BGT. Let him press the buzzer and help judge,” one said.

Another viewer said they would “love” to see Eric press the golden buzzer, which sends an act straight through to the live rounds.

“Watching #bgt on catchup and @SimonCowell’s little Eric just came on – who is gorgeous btw,” another added.

“But omg how much does he look like a little @robbiewilliams?”

A third simply said: “Omg how gorgeous is Eric Cowell.”

A fourth echoed that message, saying: “Eric is so cute.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV.

