Simon Cowell talks about the upcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has said he wanted the upcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent to feel like the early iterations of the talent show.

The 14th series returns on April 11 and will air audition episodes that were filmed earlier in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

ITV has also previously confirmed that the live finals will be postponed and will air at a later stage.

Simon Cowell returns to the judging panel this year (Thames TV/ITV).

Simon Cowell returns to the judging panel this year (Thames TV/ITV).

Cowell returns on the judging panel with Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon to oversee the pre-recorded auditions.

He said: “I wanted it to feel more like it did when we first started, to bring it back to the Paul Potts, Connie Talbots, you know?

“Paul was working at a phone shop and came on to have a go, and now look at his career! That’s what we set out to do with this show in the first place.

“I personally like judging someone who has never done this before, I find the whole process more interesting. I think you relate more to people who are just out there giving it a go, 100%. I wanted to have that warmth to the show.

“The whole idea of making a show like this is it should be escapism, it should – like with Paul, he famously tossed a coin in the air over whether he should audition or not, he did, and this was 14 years ago and now he’s selling out tours and made a fortune. The show changed his life.”

Paul Potts was the first winner of the Britain's Got Talent series (Ian West/PA Wire).

Paul Potts was the first winner of the Britain's Got Talent series (Ian West/PA Wire).

Potts, 49, won the first series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007 and has since released a number of albums.

Asked who fans should keep an eye out for in the upcoming shows, Cowell said: “To be honest with you I did feel like the kids have taken over the show this year, which is great.

“We’ve had so many amazing and talented kids come on the stage and I love that. It’s just a different energy when it’s kids up there, it feels more fun. So, watch out for them!”

It's official! Britain's Got Talent is BACK - Easter Saturday at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV 🙌



You don't wanna miss it! 🤩#BGT pic.twitter.com/liVr6Dl187 — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) April 1, 2020

A teaser clip released last week showed acrobats, singers, dogs performing tricks and a Donald Trump lookalike wearing pink tights.

The acts will be competing to win the £250,000 prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Last year’s series was won by Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery.

TV duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to host the series.

Britain’s Got Talent begins on April 11 at 8pm on ITV.

PA Media