Simon Cowell misses Britain’s Got Talent auditions after positive Covid test

Simon Cowell missed the auditions for Britain’s Got Talent because he is self-isolating with Covid (James Manning/PA)

Simon Cowell has missed Britain’s Got Talent auditions after testing positive for coronavirus.

The music mogul was absent from filming on the ITV show on Thursday while he was self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Cowell said: “Simon was unable to attend filming yesterday as he was isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.”

It comes shortly after the TV judge, 62, took a tumble over his electric bike’s handlebars, while not wearing a helmet, during a ride near his home in west London.

He has since been photographed with his arm in a yellow cast covered in doodles by his son, Eric, whom he shares with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman.

He told ITV News: ” “It was actually quite boring. I was just cycling, not paying any attention, it was raining and I went round a corner and the wheels just went under me – and then I knocked myself out.

“Luckily there were some people around who stopped the traffic.”

The accident is his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in the US which saw him break his back and undergo six hours of surgery which involved having a metal rod inserted.

Filming on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent kicked off last month, with Cowell and fellow judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon all returning.

The ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.