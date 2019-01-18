Simon Cowell suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as he arrived at the first day of filming for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell has wardrobe mishap as he arrives at Britain’s Got Talent

Arriving at the London Palladium as he stepped from his car he realised his fly was undone.

Simon Cowell adjusts his zip as he arrives at Britain’s Got Talent auditions at the London Palladium (Kirsy O’Connor/PA)

The head judge quickly turned around to do it up and then returned to posing for photographs.

He also commented on Ant McPartlin’s return to host the series, following an absence on screen last year.

Asked if was pleased McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were working together again, he said: “Of course, I’ve missed them.

“But now I can rib him. You have no idea what’s coming.”

McPartlin took a break from presenting duties following a drink-driving arrest.

He and Donnelly shared a photograph of themselves together on social media as they headed to the auditions.

Press Association