IT SHOULD come as no surprise that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) Word of the Year owes much to the pandemic.

This year’s Word of the Year, which was chosen by lexicographers at the OED, is vax.

The OED Word of the Year has varied over the last decade and is often a reflection of global events and technological advancements.

Words such as selfie, on fleek and twerk have all had their day in the sun in the form of new entries.

Here is a compilation of words that have attracted the most interest over the last 10 years.

2020

The OED 2020 Word of the Year campaign was like few others.

Expand Close Lillian Seenoi-Barr speaking at last year's Black Lives Matter protests. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lillian Seenoi-Barr speaking at last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

Clearly, this was a year that could not be neatly categorised by one simple word or term. OED decided to report more expansively on the huge change and development of language in their Words of an Unprecedented Year report.

The word Covid-19 was one of the frontrunners, along with the terms remote working and Black Lives Matter.

2019 – Climate emergency

Climate emergency is defined as “a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it”.

Public awareness around global warming and climate change was heightened in 2019. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also aided the popularity of this word.

Video of the Day

She shot to fame in 2018, aged just 15, with a one-person protest against global warming outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm.

Usage of the phrase climate emergency increased over the course of 2019, and by September it was more than 100 times more common than it had been the previous year.

Expand Close Climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a protest ahead of the UN Climate Conference, in London. Photo: Tom Nicholson/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a protest ahead of the UN Climate Conference, in London. Photo: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Read More

2018 – Toxic

In 2018, toxic emerged as a strong descriptor for the year’s most talked about topics.

Its varied use made it the stand-out choice for the Word of the Year title. The top words used alongside toxic in 2018 included chemical, masculinity, air, gas, environment, and relationship.

Expand Close 'Toxic' was the 2018 word of the tear. Britney would be proud. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Toxic' was the 2018 word of the tear. Britney would be proud.

Throughout the year, toxic gained notoriety for its use in an array of contexts, both in its literal form and more metaphorical senses.

2017 - Youthquake

Youthquake is defined as “a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people”.

Youthquake first struck in a big way in June with the UK’s general election.

2016 – Post-truth

Post-truth is an adjective defined as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief”.

OED saw a spike in the use of this word in 2016, largely thanks to the EU referendum in the UK and the presidential election in the United States.

The shortlist for 2016 included Brexiteer, alt-right, adulting and woke.

Expand Close Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

2015 – ‘Face with Tears of Joy’ emoji.

This year saw the first ever emoji Word of the Year. It was officially called the Face with Tears of Joy emoji.

It was chosen because it was the most used emoji globally in 2015.

The word emoji saw a similar surge during the year. Although it has been found in the English language since 1997, usage more than tripled in 2015 over the previous year, according to data from the Oxford English Corpus.

2014 – Vape

The dictionary defines vape as a verb meaning “to inhale and exhale the vapour produced by an electronic cigarette or similar device”.

Vape describes this habit and distinguishes it from smoking.

2013 – Selfie

This one doesn’t need any explaining in the digital age.

Expand Close 2013 was the year of the selfie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 2013 was the year of the selfie

Selfie is now a word used as comm

only as ‘water’ and ‘internet’, but the exact definition is “a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website”.

2012 – Omnishambles

Oxford University Press defined the word as “a situation that has been comprehensively mismanaged, characterised by a string of blunders and miscalculations”.

The word was coined in 2009 by the writers of BBC political satire The Thick of It.

Omnishambles has been applied to everything from government blunders to media crises.

2011 – Squeezed middle

The Oxford English Dictionary defined the word squeezed middle as "the section of society regarded as particularly affected by inflation, wage freezes, and cuts in public spending during a time of economic difficulty, consisting principally of those people on low or middle incomes”.

British politician Ed Miliband introduced the term to describe the financial pinch felt by the middle class.

Read More



