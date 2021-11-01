Close

Sign of the times as ‘vax’ is Oxford’s Word of the Year 2021 – here are other hailed words from the last decade

2021 has been a year of mass vaccinations against Covid-19. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew

IT SHOULD come as no surprise that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) Word of the Year owes much to the pandemic.

This year’s Word of the Year, which was chosen by lexicographers at the OED, is vax.

The OED Word of the Year has varied over the last decade and is often a reflection of global events and technological advancements.

