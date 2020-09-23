Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery to star in Netflix’s Anatomy Of A Scandal

Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery will star in Netflix’s adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s novel Anatomy Of A Scandal.

The book, which was published in the UK in 2019, follows a Westminster politician whose marriage begins to unravel after he is accused of sexual misconduct, while his wife fights to prove his innocence.

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley is leading the adaptation of the bestseller.

Miller will play Oxford University graduate Sophie Whitehouse, the wife and mother-of-two who finds herself at the centre of the scandal.

Dockery will play Kate Woodcroft, a criminal barrister who specialises in prosecuting sex crimes.

Rupert Friend will play junior minister James Whitehouse, who is married to Sophie.

