Sienna Miller and Dame Darcey Bussell dazzle at Wimbledon

Sienna Miller was among the famous faces in the audience at Wimbledon on Monday.
The actress and model, a regular attendee at the annual tennis tournament, wore a blue and white striped two-piece as she watched action on Centre Court.
Miller, 39, was later pictured leaving her seat while clasping a drink.
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell, meanwhile, secured seats in the royal box, which has been used to entertain friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922.
The 52-year-old dancer and choreographer was seen chatting and laughing with an audience member sitting in a neighbouring seat.
Monday saw the final edition of “Manic Monday”, the traditional seventh day of the Championships, which sees both the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches being played on the same day.
From 2022, there will be play on the middle Sunday.