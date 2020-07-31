Sian Clifford reveals special gift Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave her after Bafta win

Sian Clifford has said she is celebrating her Bafta win with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and her friend even presented her with the famous godmother sculpture from the show.

The pair have been friends for almost two decades and were both nominated in the female comedy performance category.

Clifford said they had to separate while they both dialled into the ceremony over Zoom to see their award announced, but have since reunited.

Expand Close Fleabag stars Fiona Shaw, Hugh Skinner, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director Harry Bradbeer and Bill Paterson (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Speaking after her win, she told the press: “There was sound feedback so we broke into our friend’s house down the road.

“We reunited after I won and she gave me the godmother statue, we both have one.”

The sculpture, of the naked torso of Fleabag and her sister’s late mother crafted by their godmother, is a fixture in the show.

Clifford said the pair have been “stuffing their faces” with vegan burgers and watching the ceremony together as they “see off the show”, which came to a conclusion with its lauded second series.

She added: “There is so much history with this show, with my friendship with Phoebe.”

She continued: “We have just championed each other since that day and I just feel so lucky to have found her and have somebody who believes in me more than I believe in myself.”

PA Media