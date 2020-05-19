Shortlist announced for £5,000 Klaus Flugge Prize

An adaption of Charles Darwin’s On The Origins Of Species has been shortlisted for a prize honouring the best in children’s literature illustrations (Klaus Flugge Prize/PA)

An adaption of Charles Darwin’s On The Origins Of Species has been shortlisted for a major children’s book prize.

Now in its fifth year, the £5,000 Klaus Flugge Prize is awarded to “the most promising and exciting newcomer” to children’s picture book illustration.

The panel of judges has chosen five books for the shortlist, including On the Origin Of Species, Sabina Radeva’s picture-led retelling of Darwin’s influential book on his theory of evolution.

Expand Close Klaus Flugge Prize / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Klaus Flugge Prize

Judges said: “It’s full of detail and really reflects the beauty of nature. A feat of managing that amount of detail without it feeling cluttered. A wonderful reference book, a real companion for a child.”

Also shortlisted is When Sadness Comes To Call by Eva Eland, a book helping to teach children how to deal with sadness.

Judges said: “Beautifully simple and pared back; the page layouts seem sparse and crisp but the work the illustrations are doing is quite extraordinary in terms of the message that sadness is something we might have to live with.”

The shortlist is completed by Helen Kellock’s The Star In The Forest, Puck Koper’s Where is Your Sister? and Kate Read’s One Fox: A Counting Thriller Book.

Chair of the judges Julia Eccleshare said: “The Klaus Flugge Prize has already highlighted many talented illustrators and in the fifth year of this important award, we’re delighted to have another extremely strong and eye-catching shortlist.”

The winner will be revealed on September 16 and will receive a cheque for £5,000.

PA Media