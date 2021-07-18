Shirley Ballas to cheer on Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will be cheering on London Marathon competitors running for Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity has announced.

She will be swapping “ballgowns and scoring paddles for pom poms and megaphones to cheer on Team Macmillan runners”, the charity said in a statement.

This year’s London Marathon will take place in October.

Ballas said: “I’m so delighted to be leading the cheer squad for all the wonderful Team Macmillan runners taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon this year for a charity that is very close to my heart.

“My mother had colon cancer which was such a scary time and I’ve had my own cancer scares recently too.

“I know that if I ever needed help, Macmillan would be the place for me to go for support.”

Ballas said the charity “provides such vital support to people from day one of their cancer diagnosis and I can’t wait to see the thousands of runners get out there in October along the iconic London course and virtually around the world”.

“Whether you’ll be tying up your laces to take on the marathon, or cheering on from the sidelines like myself, support for Team Macmillan will help the charity continue to do whatever it takes to be there for everyone living with cancer,” she added

The London Marathon will take place on October 3.