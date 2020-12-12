Shirley Ballas opens up about marriage hopes with boyfriend Daniel Taylor

Shirley Ballas has said she hopes to get engaged to boyfriend Daniel Taylor next year.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 60, said she had already chosen her “bridesmaids” – including the BBC show’s professional dancers Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe.

Ballroom dancer and choreographer Ballas started dating actor Taylor in 2019 after working together in a Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime in Liverpool.

Ballas, who has been married twice previously, told MailOnline: “Maybe next year is on the cards, possibly.

“For my bridesmaids it would be my gaggle of gays, (her friends) Alan and Nathan from America, I am already thinking about that.

“It wouldn’t be straightforward, it would have a twist in it. Johannes, Gorka and Giovanni could be bridesmaids too. That could be fun.”

Speaking about their relationship, she added: “We’re very 50/50 so women have equality like men. So if I cook, he’ll wash up, he’ll vacuum and I’ll clean. He’s that type of person. He’s definitely a keeper for sure.”

Ballas also did not rule out proposing herself, adding: “I don’t know, we have mentioned it once or twice.”

The judge was married to Texan ballroom dancer Corky Ballas between 1985 and 2007 and the pair have a 34-year-old son, Mark.

Prior to that she was married to dance partner Sammy Stopford between 1980 and 1984.

PA Media